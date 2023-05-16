Solana partners with ChatGPT, Avalanche creates safe transfers and Big Eyes Coin gives 300% rewards

By Guest Writer • 16 May 2023 • 12:30

Our world is currently flooded with a sea of technology that has become more than essential in our daily lives. It has become more essential in business, primarily fintech, which relies on the constant improvement of technology and software to keep it functional. Something that has greatly aided in the advancement of new technology is Artificial Intelligence (AI) which has become an integral part of most industries. Integration of this, in collaboration with regular technology, ensures a smoother process.

Solana is one of the forerunners of AI integration and has recently partnered with Artificial Intelligence giant, OpenAi. With this partnership, the blockchain plans to use the software to process NFT transactions. Avalanche has created a partnership with Circle and Ethereum to create cross-chain transaction protocols, and Big Eyes Coin has been feeling extremely generous, putting up for grabs a 300% return.

Solana: Bridging AI & Crypto

Solana has a reputation for being a very progressive blockchain, making great advancements in many areas, primarily in the environment. The Blockchain has made many partnerships in the past that have set it apart from others and with their advancements, they have been able to grow into of the few most successful blockchain in the market.

Recently, Solana Labs announced that they have developed a ChatGPT plugin that will allow the software to check wallet balance, and enable token transfers and NFT purchases. With this plugin, ChatGPT will be able to retrieve data about NFTs owned by a particular account and then responds to commands by the users.

With all the previous advancements made by the platform, this is a significant project because it brings together two of the strongest technologies ever created.

Avalanche: Avoid the landslide of fake tokens

Avalanche, the open, programmable smart contracts platform for DApps, is known for having the ability to power a range of stablecoins, DeFi activities, and NFTs. The platform has many claims to fame but none so famous as its claim to be able to process over 6,500 transactions per second, which is made possible by its unique architecture of individual subnets with specialised purposes.

Recently, Avalanche has entered into a partnership with Circle and Ethereum to launch a USDC cross-chain transfer system in which USDC tokens can be transferred between the platform without crossing a middleman. Previously, users who held USDC on Avalanche had to pass it through a third-party platform which left it open to the risk of it being collected with unofficial USDC copies. The new process burns the tokens on the sending chain and mints new ones on the targeted chain.

This greatly limits any risk of bridge hacks where official coins are replaced with unofficial coins and puts the users at ease.

Big Eyes Coin: Generous rewards, guaranteed

Big Eyes Coin has had an incredible run in the past months since its presale began. The platform has gathered an impressive amount of funding with most of it coming within the first three months of the presale announcement. The platform is focused on the benefit of its community and provides ample opportunities to turn a profit.

Big Eyes Coin’s star promotion is the loot boxes, which require an investment of between $10 – $10000 and pays out prizes up to $1 million. These loot boxes can be unlocked along with a 300% bonus by using the code END300. Furthermore, Big Eyes Coin caters to long-term-oriented investors by providing them an opportunity to collect, mint, and trade NFTs.

Join the Big Eyes Coin’s presale while the fun lasts. Use the super promo code END300 and join the presale conclusion festivities.

In conclusion, as the crypto industry evolves, so too will the technology used to facilitate it. This improvement in tech is not only from internal advancement but is also made possible by the partnerships and collaborations made externally. Through these necessary integrations, the crypto industry will prove its strength against mainstream fiat currencies.

