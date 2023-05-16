The next James Bond actor could be from Wales.

By John Ensor • 16 May 2023 • 18:03

The new face of 007? Credit: Luke Evans, Actor/Facebook.com

Speculation continues as to who will be the next James Bond, with one of the most prized Hollywood roles possibly being won by a Welshman.

Forty-four-year-old Luke Evans born in Pontypool, Wales is officially in the running to play gentleman spy James Bond, according to the South Wales Argus.

Luke’s previous films have included the Hobbit trilogy, Fast and Furious 6 and 7 and the 2022 version of Scrooge: A Christmas Carol.

However, if successful he wouldn’t be the first actor from Wales to assume the role as the quintessential ‘English’ spy. Colwyn Bay born Timothy Dalton, played the role of James Bond twice: The Living Daylights (1987) and Licence to Kill (1989).

Traditionally, the identity of the lead role is one of the film world’s best-kept secrets and since 2021, a question mark has hung over who Daniel Craig’s replacement will be following his fifth and final movie, ‘No Time To Die.’

Previously, when asked about his chances he responded: ‘If one more person asks me this… I have no answers for you, I don’t know.

‘My answer is, and it will stay, I’m honoured that I’m part of that little group of actors who have been talked about to play this iconic role. Whoever it is, its big shoes to fill. I wouldn’t say no. I don’t think anybody in my position would say no to that role.’

According to statistics, Evans is currently lying in fourth place at 4/1. The favourite is Aaron Taylor-Johnson at 2/1 followed by James Norton at 5/2 and Henry Cavill at 3/1. While in joint fifth place, Tom Hardy and Richard Madden are at 7/1.

When asked recently at the Wales Screen Summit he said he was honoured to be, ‘breaking boundaries’ and being included in the small group of actors as a gay Welsh actor from the Valleys.’

He added that it sends, ‘a message to the youth of my country [that] anything can happen.’

The first James Bond was portrayed by Scottish actor Sean Connery, followed by Australian George Lazenby, and Englishman Roger Moore.

Welsh born actor timothy Dalton was next, replaced by Irish actor Pierce Brosnan, with Bonds last incarnation played by English actor Daniel Craig.