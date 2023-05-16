Ukraine hit by ‘exceptional’ number of missile and drone strikes 

By Imran Khan • 16 May 2023 • 16:45
Ukraine hit by 'exception' number of missile and drone strikes
Image: Roman Rvachov Shutterstock.com
A massive barrage of air strikes has hit the Ukrainian capital Kyiv as residents were warned to stay away from windows.
The Ukrainian capital Kyiv has been hit but multiple Russian strikes, which have been described by one of the officials as being “exceptional in density”.
According to official reports, cited by the BBC on Tuesday, May 16, Ukraine has announced that 18 Russian missiles have been shot down.
But Russia has claimed that its drones and missiles hit all their targets.
The sirens of the air raid alert were sounded at around 2.30 am, local time and lasted for two hours.
Local reports state that an “unusually high number of loud explosions”, were heard around the city centre, as Ukrainian authorities sent online messages to residents warning them that air defence had been activated.
Valerii Zaluzhny, head of Ukraine’s armed forces said, “Russia attacked Kyiv from the north, south, and east and that 18 air, sea, and land-based missiles had been used.”
The head of the Ukrainian capital’s military administration, Serhiy Popko said, described the strikes as the “maximum number of attack missiles in the shortest period of time”.
He further added, “According to preliminary information, the vast majority of enemy targets in the airspace of Kyiv were detected and destroyed”.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
A journalist, content professional, and former TEDx Speaker based in Tarragona (Spain), with a Master's in International Journalism (Cardiff, UK). Imran is an online reporter for The Euro Weekly News and covers international as well as Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.