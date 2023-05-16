By Imran Khan • 16 May 2023 • 11:46

WEATHER: UK temperatures to be hotter than parts of Spain this week Image: Billion-Photos Shutterstock.com

UK´s Met Office forecasts temperatures in the country to be hotter this week than some parts of Spain

After a very wet spring across the UK, temperatures are finally expected to rise this week across the country.

According to forecasts by the UK Met Office, cited in the Mirror on Tuesday, May 16, Britain will see temperatures hotter than even some parts of Spain this week.

Met Office predicts that London will see highs of 21°C, and the mercury is expected to not drop below 17°C, which is further expected to rise to 19°C on Saturday, May 20, and 20°C on Sunday, May 21.

Other parts of the UK such as Manchester will also experience highs of 19°C on Sunday, May 21, and temperatures in Leeds will reach 18°C.

The coastal parts of the UK will have slightly cooler temperatures, with areas such as Margate and Southend forecasted to experience highs of 18°C, after 16°C on Wednesday, May 17, and Thursday, May 18.

On Saturday, temperatures in London, Barcelona, and Madrid are expected to be the same, at a pleasant 19°C.

But on Saturday, May 20, London will experience a rise in the mercury as temperatures are expected to be at 20°C, while Barcelona will only see highs of 19°C.

UK´s Met Office has however warned that some rain could fall after Thursday, May 18.