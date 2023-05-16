What’s next for Curve DAO (CRV)? Maker (MKR) trades Flat, Tradecurve (TCRV) is the best presale to buy – here’s why

By Guest Writer • 16 May 2023 • 11:48

Tradecurve, the latest revolutionary crypto project, has been projected to soar massively during its presale stages. The platform is committed to changing the face of asset investments, and the plan is setting up perfectly.

Experts believe this is the best time to get on its wave and invest in its native token $TCRV which is currently in phase 1 of its presale.

Curve DAO?

Curve DAO (CRV) is looking up as a stablecoin, steadily climbing into the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market capitalisation. Curve DAO (CRV) is already looking to focus on stability with its decentralised exchange, which seeks to offer users only stable coins and wrapped assets.

Instead of the volatility that investors are used to, Curve DAO (CRV) is using a stablecoin automated market maker (AMM) to provide low fees, impermanent loss and slippage to holders.

Curve DAO (CRV) recently gained about 10%, and this is because of its strong performance in the early months of this year. Curve DAO (CRV) gained about 78% in price, a value that suggested that Curve DAO (CRV) has been building its bullishness for some time. As a potential investor, Curve DAO (CRV) is definitely one token to consider.

Maker (MKR)

Speculations have shown that Maker (MKR) is currently trading flat, but as it gains some form of traction, there might be more in store for the DeFi coin. The Maker (MKR) protocol which is also known as the Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD), is an Ethereum-based blockchain that allows users to issue and manage the DAI stablecoin.

The Maker (MKR) token’s idea was conceived in 2015, and after it was launched in December 2017, it finally started gaining some traction by the end of 2020. Maker (MKR) started trading for as low as $502 to an all-time high of $6,339.02 by 2021. That was an unprecedented gain of about 1,162%.

In the 2022 bear market, Maker (MKR) retraced and dropped below the $1,000 barrier. Maker (MKR) got as high as $747 and continued climbing till it broke past the $1,000 barrier. It is currently trading at $1,092 and shows signs of upward progression.

Maker (MKR)’s price increased when it was revealed that it is the most used smart contract by Ethereum (ETH) whales. Maker (MKR) can be used to guard against inflation regarding savings.

Tradecurve’s Hybrid Marketplace Sparks Presale Frenzy

Tradecurve is seeing massive momentum in its presale, nearing completion of the stage one presale in less than a week, Tradecurve’s native utility token $TCRV is on the rise. With real world utilisation and the hallmarks of a revolutionary disruptor many experts tip $TCRV to increase 50x once the presale has completed.

Tradecurve is a hybrid exchange platform that allows its users to trade; stocks, shares, currencies, cryptocurrencies, commodities and indices all from a single account. To register users simply submit an emk address, connect a DeFi wallet and can begin trading instantly. Tradecurve does not require its clients to complete a KYC procedure allowing all users of the platform to trade in complete anonymity.

Users are guaranteed acceptance and once on the platform will have access to a number trading tools including 500:1 leverage.

Tradecurve’s native utility token $TCRV has also been audited by Cyber Scope, whilst a team KYC was carried out by AssureDeFi further providing security and transparency to investors.

Tradecurve’s native utility token $TCRV is currently in phase trading at $0.01, twenty seven million tokens have been sold out of the total of 28 million tokens reserved for the first stage of presale, before its price goes up by almost 100%. $TRCV is projected to increase by 50x in its presale and 100x on launch, with the current trajectory suggesting it could outperform these predictions.

If you are looking for the latest and innovative asset to invest in Tradecurve is the perfect investment. The platform is positioned to solve the knotty issue of restricted crypto transactions and investments that are pertinent to other exchange platforms.

Token holders are guaranteed instant deposits and withdrawals, a negative balance protection, a metaverse trading academy, amongst other benefits. Tradecurve is certainly an exciting cryptocurrency and will be an asset in every crypto portfolio.

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido