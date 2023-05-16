Window of opportunity: Gibraltar’s feature on new window at Speaker’s House in London

By Betty Henderson • 16 May 2023 • 12:00

The kaleidoscopic stained glass window pays tribute to Gibraltar. Photo credit: HM Government of Gibraltar (via email)

AUTHORITIES at the iconic Speaker’s House iconic building in London unveiled a new stained glass window with a unique tribute to Gibraltar on Thursday, May 11.

The stained glass window depicts Gibraltar’s coat of arms as a British Overseas Territory. The window was unveiled by the House of Commons’ Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, during a reception which was attended by Gibraltar’s Minister John Cortes and Gibraltar’s representative in the UK, Dominique Searle.

The new stained glass window is part of a larger collection of all 16 British Overseas Territories’ coats of arms, which were also unveiled to be permanent fixtures in the Speaker’s House.

This collection of window art serves as a reminder of the strong and enduring links between the UK and its Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies.

The window will continue to strengthen the bond between the UK and Gibraltar, which remains strong despite difficulties in recent years including Brexit and the pandemic.

Authorities from Gibraltar were recently invited to King Charles’ Coronation ceremony in London, which they travelled to at the beginning of the month.