Best Meme Coins for 2023: Big Eyes Coin shines as Floki Inu and Pepe Coin struggle

As the week begins, new meme coins, Floki inu (FLOKI) and Pepe Coin (PEPE) find themselves entangled in the clutches of the bear market. Amidst this backdrop, the promising Big Eyes Coin (BIG) beckons its fans with its tantalising price of $0.00017.

Join us as we delve into the captivating narrative of Big Eyes Coin and the contrasting fortunes of FLOKI and PEPE in the face of the bear’s relentless grip.

May 14: FLOKI and PEPE trading info

As per CoinMarketCap, the global market capitalisation (as of this writing) is up 1.8%, at $1.14 trillion, but the bears may have just made it impossible for Floki Inu and Pepe Coin to lull in the green trading area.

FLOKI fights bearish nightmares

Bearish engulfing candlesticks are pretty evident during the May 14 (GMT-4) 7:30 p.m. trading price. This trading information suggests that the sellers drove the FLOKI price down, from $0.000038 to $0.000035. Although the buyers tried to fight, the sellers prevailed in the end, making way for the bears. But if the bulls manage to get past the resistance level the day after, May 15, a positive breakthrough might be on the horizon. As a result, its market may just get to see a $0.39 to $0.45 price action. But if the bears can’t be budged, FLOKI might tumble beyond its support level to $0.33.

PEPE couldn’t drive away bears

Much like FLOKI, PEPE’s trading action on Sunday May 14 at 8:00 p.m. (GMT-4) shows bearish engulfing patterns. From its $0.00000178 opening, the price closed at $0.00000164, shedding 8% within an hour. However, PEPE enthusiasts are optimistic for the bulls to show up and save the day. If it does, a significant upward movement looms on the horizon, with prices reaching between $0.20 and $0.25. However, if the bearish trend persists, it could lead to prices falling below the support level, dropping below $0.15.

Big Eyes Coin: Grand launch and GameFi venture

Big Eyes Coin (BIG), an ERC-20 cryptocurrency, set to wrap-up its presale journey on June 3, and debut on June 15, 2023. Notably, Big Eyes has garnered an impressive $36.5 million in presale funds, which its NFT collection on OpenSea may also help raise.

Approximately two months following the BIG release, its community can enjoy Big Eyes’ very own Casino and Play-to-Earn (4000+) venture on August 29, 2023. Big Eyes Coin’s journey in the GameFi arena hopes to sizzle its community’s excitement and dispel any notion of the token being a mere meme coin fad.

The BIG time machine

In an exciting turn of events, the BIG team also announces that token holders can now trade and invest $BIG at a lower rate, at $0.00017 — bringing back Stage 3’s price tag! This opportunity is set to stir the market on May 15, 11:00 p.m. (GMT+1).

The BIG Future: 2023, 2025, and 2030 Prediction

A bullish trajectory awaits Big Eyes as it embarks on its grand launch — with the Online Casino and P2E Games in its arsenal. An optimistic BIG team envisions a price range of $0.0005 to $0.0009 by year-end. During the bull market in 2025, altcoins are set to reap greater benefits, where Big Eyes will soar to a remarkable price of $0.001. As we peer into the future of 2030, enthusiasts and investors alike exhibit bullish sentiments toward Big Eyes, with price projections spanning from $0.00375 to $0.0014.

In the realm of daring ventures, fortune smiles upon Big Eyes Coin, FLOKI, and Pepe Coin. Though PEPE and FLOKI faced bearish pressures on Sunday, their resilient communities remain optimistic for a reversal. Meanwhile, the participants of Big Eyes anticipate the grand launch of this newest meme token, eagerly seeking the coveted $BIG rewards that lie ahead, like a tantalising glimpse of untold riches.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

