Big Eyes Coin to join Shiba Inu & Dogecoin in the Top Meme Coins of 2023 list -massive price slash alert!

By Guest Writer • 17 May 2023 • 10:30

As a savvy investor in the crypto market, you might be searching for the perfect investment that provides maximum returns with minimum risk. Recently, the tides in the crypto market have shifted and meme season has approached with industry leaders like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and new meme coins like PEPE coin taking the market by storm. The seemingly overnight success of these meme coins has ignited a new wave of enthusiasm among crypto enthusiasts. As a result, you might be wondering which are the top meme coins of 2023.

Among new meme coins, there is one that’s particularly gaining immense traction in crypto communities due to its unending presale frenzy, the Big Eyes Coin. Now what is so distinctive and captivating about this new meme coin that investors are going absolutely bonkers over it?

With the market’s ever-changing landscape and fluctuating interest of crypto communities, it’s crucial to stay ahead of the curve and know the right meme coin investments to invest your hard-earned money. So, let’s dive deep and explore more about this new meme coin and what makes it a strong contender to the meme coin OGs Dogecoin & Shiba Inu.

Big Eyes Coin & its roadmap to joining the top Meme Coins of 2023 list

Meme coins have gained a lot of attention and popularity in recent years due to their low price and potential for high returns. The popularity of meme coins is attributed to their association with social media and internet culture. This allows them to reach a wider audience and generate a lot of buzz.

Dogecoin; a meme coin based on a Shiba Inu dog breed, is considered to be the originator of this new crypto kind. Once this new meme coin gained popularity, it was soon followed by Shiba Inu; the ultimate Dogecoin killer. Soon after, many new meme crypto communities were formed but none could challenge this canine duo, until recently here comes the plot twist.

However, recently a gutsy feline has managed to challenge the authority of this dynamic duo by creating an impressive and impactful crypto community. Yep, Big Eyes Coin is the name of this gutsy feline that’s making investors turn heads and is currently the hot cake of the crypto industry. The inspiration for this new meme coin comes from a cute big-eyed mascot that intends to create a strong, unshakable millionaire community.

The Big Eyes Coin displays impressive resilience and sustains success despite airing its presale during a challenging time for the crypto industry. This innovative meme coin has broken all presale records of the past few decades by raising over $36 million!

The primary driving force behind the Big Eyes Coin’s success is its generous and community-focused nature. The BIG cat behind the new meme coin is committed to uplifting its community. To achieve this, the big-eyed cat regularly provides financial growth opportunities. These opportunities come in the form of rewards such as endless promo codes and loot boxes that can generate up to a 1000% ROI!

As the BIG presale nears its end on June 3rd, 2023, investors eagerly awaited a final grand reward from the generous BIG cat. The community made their desires known, and the Big Eyes Coin delivered with a massive price slash that exceeded all expectations. In a bid to ensure that the loyal BIG community gets the most out of this final push, the original price of the token ($0.00053) has been reduced to an incredible $0.00017. This means that for the price of one token, you can now purchase almost four times the amount of $BIG!

However, it’s important to note that this exceptional deal is only available until the end of the presale, so time is short. Jump on the BIG bandwagon and add a substantial amount of these new meme coins to your portfolio now! Because on the basis of its current progress, this token is sure to be among the top meme coins of 2023 upon launch.

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido