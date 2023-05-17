By Imran Khan • 17 May 2023 • 19:29

BREAKING: 14-year-old boy 'critical' after being hit by van near school in UK

Police in the UK have started investigations after a boy was hit by a van in Swansea, Wales.

A teenager has been severely injured after he was hit by a van in Wales.

According to official reports, cited by Wales Online on Wednesday, May 17, the incident happened in Heol Dulais, Birchgrove, in Swansea.

Police said that the 14-year-old boy was hit by a Renault Traffic van close to the Birchgrove Comprehensive School.

Emergency services were alerted and police along with paramedics rushed to the scene of the incident.

Investigations have been started by the South Wales Police after the incident, and the boy is reported to be in a ‘critical but stable condition’.

A statement by a spokesperson of the police said, “South Wales Police is investigating a road traffic collision involving the driver of a Renault Traffic van and a 14-year-old local boy which happened at around 3.45 pm on Tuesday, May 16, afternoon in Heol Dulais, Birchgrove in Swansea.”

It added, the boy was taken to the University Hospital of Wales where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

The spokesperson also stated that “The circumstances surrounding the collision remain under investigation.”