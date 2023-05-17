By Imran Khan • 17 May 2023 • 15:23

BREAKING: Formula One Grand Prix in Italy cancelled after major flooding

The Emilia Romagna Formula 1 Grand Prix has been cancelled after heavy rainfall has resulted in major flooding in northern Italy.

This announcement about the race at Imola being cancelled was made in an official statement by Formula 1 on Wednesday, May 17.

The statement said, “Following discussions between Formula 1, the President of the FIA, the competent authorities – including the relevant Ministers, the President of the Automobile Club of Italy, the President of Emilia-Romagna Region, the Mayor of the City and the promoter – the decision has been taken not to proceed with the Grand Prix weekend at Imola.”

It further stated that the decision to cancel the race has been taken as “it is not possible to safely hold the event for our fans”.

The officials at Formula 1 also said that “It would not be right to put further pressure on the local authorities and emergency services at this difficult time.”

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, also made an official statement and said, “It is such a tragedy to see what has happened to Imola and Emilia-Romagna, the town and region that I grew up in, and my thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the flooding and the families and communities affected”.

Domenicali added, “I want to express my gratitude and admiration for the incredible emergency services who are working tirelessly to help those who need help and alleviate the situation – they are heroes and the whole of Italy is proud of them.”

He also said, “The decision that has been taken is the right one for everyone in the local communities and the F1 family as we need to ensure safety and not create extra burden for the authorities while they deal with this very awful situation.”

Meanwhile, FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said, “My thoughts and those of the entire FIA family are with those affected by the terrible situation in the Emilia-Romagna region.

Ben Sulayem concluded, “The safety of everyone involved and recovery efforts are the top priority at this time.”