Business Extra

By Linda Hall • 17 May 2023 • 23:13

Caption: GREGGS: Sales increased by 16 per cent over the last year Photo credit: CC/Unisouth

Gregg sales GREGGS announced that sales have increased by 17 per cent over the last year, saying its products remained “compelling” to customers in the cost-of-living crisis. The bakery chain, which first opened in Newcastle in 1951, opened 63 new shops this year and extended some opening hours.

Defence gambit AEROSPACE, defence and security company, Escribano Mechanical & Engineering, acquired 3 per cent of Indra, Spain’s leading IT and defence systems multinational. The €65 million transaction makes Escribano’s Indra’s second industrial partner and strengthens its presence in the Defence sector.

Winter duels STRIKES wiped out more than 2.8million working days in the UK during the “winter of discontent”, with 566 lost in March alone, official figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed. Industrial action between October 2022 and the end of March was the worst since 1989, the ONS said.

Main concern DESPITE the cost of living crisis, 30 per cent of Spanish consumers are more concerned about sustainability than price, EY consultants found. The tendency to take environmental factors into consideration before looking at price tags was usually generational, and more common amongst the young, researchers said.

Helping hand FAMILY members spent £38 billion (€43.76 billion) on assisting relatives over the last five years, according to a survey by insurance firm SunLife. The most common reason amongst the over-50s was helping their children to buy a house, with 26 per cent contributing an average of £26,680 (€30,730).