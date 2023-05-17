By Julia Cameron • 17 May 2023 • 12:29

Farage says Brexit has failed. Credit: Euro Realist Newsletter/Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic license.

The former UKIP leader has said Brexit has failed.

He was speaking on BBC Newsnight and told the audience that although Britain could have benefitted economically from Brexit it hasn’t.

Economists meanwhile said millions of workers will be £1,300 worse off than if they had stayed in the EU.

Farage went on to say that Brexit has merely proved that Britain’s politicians are as useless as the “commissioners in Brussels were”. He said things have been mismanaged totally.

He went on to say that Brexit is driving businesses away from the country because of simple things like corporation tax and take-overs.

The Tories, he said have let the country down very badly. He said they have not delivered on borders, and they have not delivered on Brexit.

Despite Mr Farange’s comments, Rish Sunak denies that there is any economic damage to the UK, despite evidence to the contrary.

The Office for Budget Responsibility, the government’s economic watchdog that the post-Brexit deal with the Eu will reduce “long-Run” productivity in Britain by around four per cent. It also said that exports and imports will be 15 per cent lower with Brexit.

Jeremy Hunt, however, who was a Brexit Remainer said there is some harm caused by Brexit, but he says there are opportunities for Britain.