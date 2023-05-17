By David Laycork • 17 May 2023 • 22:04

Fuengirola: Scoop your poop! Credit: fuengirola.es

In an effort to raise awareness among residents regarding the responsibility of picking up their pets’ droppings from public roads, the Fuengirola City Council launched a new campaign yesterday, May 16.

Javier Hidalgo, Councilor for Cleaning, said that over 200 posters are currently being installed and distributed in areas where frequent violations of this nature occur.

These posters serve as reminders for dog owners to fulfil their obligations to scoop their poop or risk penalties ranging from €301 to €1,500.

“Regardless of how diligently our services clean and sweep the streets every day, without the collective effort, these efforts will not endure,” said Hidalgo.

The posters feature an explicit design, incorporating a contemporary image – an icon synonymous with a popular WhatsApp emoji. Hidalgo also stressed the importance of pet owners carrying a bottle of water mixed with vinegar to clean and sterilise un-scoopable faeces.

He sees the effort to keep the streets clean and bacteria-free as a collective effort in which the council, the residents and visitors to Fuengirola should be all engaged.

‘Our aim is to maintain our position as one of the cleanest cities nationwide, and this is an objective that all of us must strive to achieve,” concluded Hidalgo.