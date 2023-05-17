By Julia Cameron • 17 May 2023 • 12:57

Grandad with nose like a plum has it fixed. Credit: Dr. Pimple Popper (TV series)/Fair use licence

A Grandad in America has appeared on the popular TV show Dr Pimple Popper because of his large nose.

He described his nose as being like a “plum” and said it was big and wide and caused him a lot of embarrassment. He also had breathing difficulties.

But in the series, he is able to have his nose size reduced to help his breathing and he will feel more confident in himself.

The Grandad, John explained that for the past three decades, his nose had become twice as wide and longer. He said the skin was rough and there were a lot of scars.

He said he had become a virtual hermit because he did not want to go out and see people staring at him and that the size of his nose had contributed to his depression.

In the programme, Dr Sandra Lee who performs the operations says it is like cutting “deli Meat”. She notices he is wincing throughout the procedure, but he confirms that although he can feel the movement of the scalpel he isn’t in any pain.

Dr Lee explained to the cameras that she was taking huge chunks of John’s nose and that he would be able to breathe more easily after the operation.

You can have a look at John’s Nose by viewing the TLC and Dr Pimple Popper’s Facebook page.