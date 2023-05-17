By Julia Cameron • 17 May 2023 • 11:21

Holly Willoughby considered leaving This Morning amid Phil Schofield feud. Credit: Featureflash Photo Agency

Reports say Holly Willoughby has contemplated leaving the popular TV programme, This Morning, due to her rumoured feud with co-presenter Phillip Schofield.

Insiders on the set of the popular daytime programme have said that off-screen the pair are barely speaking and that their friendship isn’t the same as before.

However, Philip Schofield has called Holly “his rock” and said that they are still the best of friends, but Holly Willoughby hasn’t commented on Phil’s statement.

While Holly is said to love her job at This Morning, it has been alleged that she feels “trapped” and is struggling to cope with the situation. It is thought that she feels if she took herself away from Phillip and the programme she could look after herself better.

Other sources say Philip Schofield is spending a lot of time alone in his dressing room and is becoming more and more withdrawn. People have said they are worried about him because he has become a “shell of himself.”

This Morning bosses are said to be in crisis talks about Phil Scofield’s future on the show because they are concerned about him losing popularity with the show’s viewers.

The pair have been presenting This Morning together for the past 14 years. They first appeared together on the sofa in 2009.