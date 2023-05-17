By Imran Khan • 17 May 2023 • 15:53
Man arrested at UK airport on ‘suspicion of being drunk’ after flight forced to divert and land
Image: Andrew Barker Shutterstock.com
Officials in the UK said a man has been arrested after a flight from Munich to Chicago was forced to divert and land in Manchester.
A Lufthansa flight was forced to divert midway and land in Manchester after an issue related to a passenger onboard the plane.
According to official reports, cited by Echo on Wednesday, May 17, the flight was diverted after departing from Munich in Germany, as it was on its way to Chicago in the United States.
In a statement by the police, a spokesperson said, “A man was arrested at 6.15 pm on suspicion of being drunk on an aircraft.”
“He was taken to custody before being released with no further action,” it added.
The flight was reportedly flying above Ireland, just before 5 pm, local time, when it was diverted to Manchester Airport.
After landing, officers from the Greater Manchester Police took the man into custody.
Reports also suggest that the man was later sent back to Munich on another flight, but this has not been confirmed by Lufthansa.
A journalist, content professional, and former TEDx Speaker based in Tarragona (Spain), with a Master's in International Journalism (Cardiff, UK). Imran is an online reporter for The Euro Weekly News and covers international as well as Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
