Manchester City crush Real Madrid en route to Champions League final

By David Laycork • 17 May 2023 • 23:13
Image of the Manchester City flag.
Credit: bodrumsurf/Shutterstock.com
Tonight, Friday, May 17, Manchester City not only go through to the Champions League Final, but they do it in style, beating a dejected Real Madrid 4-o at the Emirates Stadium.
It’s a 5-1 aggregate win for Pep Guradiola‘s side, with two goals from Bernardo Silva, one from Julian Alvarez and an own goal from Madrid’s Militao to cement Manchester City‘s progression to the Champions League final.
This keeps them on track for a triple trophy haul this season as they lead the Premier League and they play the FA Cup final on June 3 against Manchester United.
But the Champions League is the one that evades them and they will be very hungry to take that trophy under Guardiola. They are now set to take on Inter Milan on June 10, at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey.
You can see what it means to Mr Guardiola in this post on Twitter from the Manchester City account.
We've got 👏👏 Guardiola!!!
🔵 4-0 ⚫️ #ManCity pic.twitter.com/j3KKuMfAl1
— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 17, 2023
Mirror Football said on Twitter: “Man City have knocked Real Madrid out of Champions League for a place in the final”.
Man City have knocked Real Madrid out of Champions League for a place in the final 🔵⚪https://t.co/pSakDBEAQb#UCL | #MCIRMA pic.twitter.com/GdvAPL7JfZ
— Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) May 17, 2023
With a few domestic duties to see to on the way, we look forward to seeing you all for what could be Pep and Manchester City‘s crowning glory in Istanbul.
