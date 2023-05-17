EXCLUSIVE TO NEXT HOUSE ALMERIA… A magnificent 3-bedroom villa on a large plot with panoramic mountain views, an impressive swimming pool and outdoor bar, an independent 2-bedroom annexe, a spacious casita and a large storage room located on the outskirts of Albox (Almería).

Ref. NHA739

Price: €389.000

This villa is of premium construction and has been finished using high-quality materials, beautifully decorated by the owners. There is a fantastic living space, three very spacious and bright bedrooms, two bathrooms and a guest house with two double bedrooms, a bathroom, a living room, and an independent kitchen that is completely separated from the villa. Additionally, there is a large shed/storage room and a small outhouse which is currently used as a gym/storage room which could easily become another bedroom or a pool house/games room.

Electric wrought iron gates open up to a large patio covered with marble tiles and with ample room to park numerous cars, on the right is the guest house (71 m² of construction). This apartment has an independent terrace across two levels, from the upper terrace is access to the fully fitted kitchen, and on the right is the delightful living room with a log-burning fireplace and a patio door out onto the terrace. From the kitchen, a hallway on one side leads to a spacious bathroom with a walk-in shower and two good-sized bedrooms. There is air conditioning and ceiling fans throughout.

Through a pedestrian gate between the villa and the guest house, there is a paved walkway with a mixture of mature palm, olive and fruit trees and a vegetable patch on one side. At the end of the path, you have the second outbuilding (57 m² built) that is currently being used as a gym, a billiard room and a chill-out area. However, this could easily be converted into additional accommodation.

Outside, on the side of the annexe and facing the swimming pool, there is a covered outdoor bar equipped with LED lighting and marble worktops. Around the side, there is an outdoor sink and dining area – ideal for hot summer days.

In the front of the villa, a huge terrace surroundings the exceptional swimming pool which is larger than average (10x5m) with a beautiful dolphin-tiled design and an outdoor shower. There are several different seating areas to relax and enjoy the fabulous views, some terraces are covered providing a shady haven and others are uncovered, ideal for sunbathing… there is something for everyone! Next to the staircase up to the villa, there is a Jacuzzi which seats up to 6 people.

Going up the stairs of the villa, there is a large covered porch-style terrace with panoramic views towards the mountains. To the right, there is a handy utility/laundry room which houses the efficient electric smart boiler. From the terrace, there are three double patio doors, one leading to the lounge, one to the entrance hall and the last to the kitchen, creating a lovely flow between the inside and outside.

The entrance to the property is through the middle door which provides access to the elegant entrance hall. From the hallway and to the right is the large kitchen with ample room for a table and chairs and fully equipped with ample cupboard space and high-quality marble worksurfaces and finishings. An opening leads to an independent dining room with an office/study area. However, this was originally a 4th bedroom and could easily be converted back if desired.

Across from the kitchen, there is a very spacious and luminous living room with a log-burning feature fireplace and hot and cold air conditioning, with patio doors out to the magnificent terrace. Returning to the hall, opposite the living room is the dining room which is also accessed from the kitchen (which was originally a 4th bedroom). Continuing to the right and at the end of the hall is a good-sized double bedroom with built-in wardrobes and, at the end of this part of the hall, the beautiful and generous family bathroom fitted with his and hers sinks with a bathtub and walk-in shower. On the other side of the hall to the right is the second double bedroom with fitted wardrobes, and at the end of the hall is the luxurious master bedroom with built-in wardrobes, an ensuite bathroom, and patio doors out to a private terrace.

All rooms benefit from hot and cold air-conditioning and ceiling fans with pre-installation for the air conditioning to be by fitted if desired. The windows are double-glazed aluminium with mosquito nets, persianas and rejas. All paperwork is up-to-date and in order. This property is ready to move straight into and everything has been recently renovated and painted. Perfect for those looking for a new life in the sun or your dream holiday home. This would be ideal as a large family home or for anybody looking for a house with B&B potential.

If your dream is to have your piece of heaven in the south of Spain to enjoy tranquillity, the sun, the countryside and exceptional views then this property is for you!

The location is excellent, located on a corner plot in a tranquil area, just a short distance from the town of Albox, where you can find all the necessary amenities for your daily life such as banks, supermarkets, bars, restaurants, pharmacies, various clothing stores, two weekly markets, a 24-hour medical centre and so much more!

The access is entirely via tarmac roads and it is close to the main road and easy access to the motorway, which leads to the coast in about 30 minutes and to the nearby airports of Almeria in 1 hour and Murcia in 1 hour and a half.

Contact us for more information and to visit this spectacular and unique property. We have your Next House in Almería!

Property details