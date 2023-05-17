Price: €379.999

Arriving at the fully fenced plot, you have two access gates. One in front of you takes you to the bottom part of the plot (approx 3000m2), here you will find a huge warehouse with a concrete base, draining system, electricity and water. This was used for storing various helicopters. There are endless possibilities for this magnificent space. For example, you could fill it with more horse stables or it would be an exceptional garage or games room. In this part of the garden, you will find another storage room and a private well. The rest of this part is undeveloped, creating ample possibilities to put your stamp on it.

Back to the access road and entering the property through the gate, to your right you are met with a large driveway with ample parking. To your right is a well-developed garden with stone walls and to your left there is a grass area with a playpark for children. In front of you is a large guest annexe and to the right is the magnificent main house.

Entering through the front door of the main house you are welcomed by a spacious hallway. To your right, you have two good-sized double bedrooms with well-equipped ensuite bathrooms and built-in wardrobes. The hallway takes you into a breathtaking open-plan lounge and dining room with a full wall of sliding glass patio doors opening out onto a spacious patio and outside dining area. This creates a flow between the inside and outside, making this a great entertaining space.

To the left of the dining room, you will find the unique kitchen with a breakfast bar and an island. There is also an independent pantry. From the pantry there is a door on the floor which takes you under the house where you have a height of approx 1.5m, this enables you to easily access all of the pipes and cables for water and electricity. There is light in this area too.

Back into the lounge, you will find a grand stone fireplace. On the right of the fireplace, you have a room currently used as a 4th bedroom but would make a perfect study/office, due to its built-in shelves and patio doors looking out to what was once the horse riding arena. On the left of the fireplace is a hallway, to your right you have a unique and charming guest toilet. At the end, you enter the master bedroom with built-in wardrobes and an exceptionally large ensuite with double sinks and both a shower and a bath. From the master, there are patio doors leading out to the patio area.

Once on the patio, you have a fabulous dining area and porch with removable covers which are used to create shade in the summer. To the left of this, you will find the guest annexe. Entering into the guest annexe of 70m2 You are welcomed into a large entry hall, a fantastic dressing room to your left and in front of you is the large bedroom. Down some stairs, you have another great area which is open plan and currently used as a wine cellar and storage.

Back into the patio and to the side of the property, you will find the large and inviting swimming pool, with an electric cover which regulates the temperature and a water heating system enabling you to be able to use the pool almost all of the year. Next to the pool is the pool house and storage room, where the instant boilers are located and also the laundry room. The rest of the garden surrounding the pool and annexe is developed with grass and plenty of well-established trees.

Walking round to the back of the property you will find the large and fully fenced riding arena to your left. Continuing on, there is a storage area for hay and animal feed and there is a good-sized horse stable with automatic water. To the right of the stable is a washing area for horses with drainage. There is a fully operational REGA/OCA license for two horses. However, this can be increased easily to have up to 5 horses at the property.

The property is heated by diesel radiators and a traditional fireplace. There is air conditioning throughout.

This property has been exceptionally designed by a French architect. The interesting shape of the house really creates a focus on the open-plan living spaces, both inside and outside. The highest quality materials have been used to complete this magnificent home. The positioning of windows and doors makes this a luminous and calming place to be. The house is in perfect condition, ready to move straight into. It is sold fully furnished, all you would need to bring is your suitcase!!!

This would make a fantastic family home for anybody who would love to have horses at home. However, there are also various different business opportunities here.

Access to the property is entirely by tarmac roads. The village is within walking distance where you will find all the necessary amenities and it is only 5 minutes drive to the historical city of Lorca. Within 10 minutes you can reach the breathtaking beaches and city of Aguilas. This house is a fantastic countryside home and is exceptionally positioned.

If your dream is to have your own piece of heaven in the Spanish countryside, within walking distance to a village and only 10 minutes from the beach then this is the one for you!!!

It is a real bargain and a must-see to really appreciate the attention to detail at this property. Book now to view this unique opportunity, it could be your Next House!

