By Imran Khan • 17 May 2023 • 17:31

Pedestrian dies in the UK after being hit by a car Image: Stephen Barnes Shutterstock.com

Police in the UK are searching for eyewitnesses after a 62-year-old man was hit by a car and died at the hospital.

A pedestrian has died in the UK after he was hit by a car.

According to official reports cited by Manchester Evening News, on Wednesday, May 17, the incident happened near a park in Bolton.

Police said the emergency services were alerted about the incident on Back Bridgeman Street, at about 11.45 am on Monday, May 15.

The victim, a 62-year-old man, was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

A statement by police said that the man eventually died at the hospital yesterday, Tuesday, May 16.

After the crash, a woman in her 30s remained on the scene, while the investigation was conducted by officers.

Police are now searching for eyewitnesses after the incident happened at the junction of Recreation Street.

They are also looking for anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage of the crash.

No arrests have been made in the case so far.