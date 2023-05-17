By Julia Cameron • 17 May 2023 • 9:23

Prepare for smelly streets as Fuengirola bin operatives go on strike. Credit: Creative Cat Studio/Shutterstock.com

The workers of Fuengirola’s cleaning services, including bin operatives are going on strike again.

The strikes comes after three years of negotiations and two earlier work stoppages have failed to give the workers what they want and so they are striking again.

Negotiations began in February 2020, but the cleaning operatives did not go on strike until Easter 2022. The parties involved then reached an agreement that the town council would review wages.

But it would appear that the promises have not been kept and no reviews have taken place thus forcing the cleaning operatives to strike again.

After seven months since the last agreement and after seeing that the situation continues to be the same the workers have decided to strike in the hope that they can achieve a new collective agreement that ends current working conditions which are described as “precarious and unhealthy.”

In addition, they say that they have spent years with their wages frozen and the average amount of £1,000 euros salary a month is not enough for them to live on in the current economic climate.

There are also complaints about workers doing the same job, but for the town council, earning well above the salaries of the FCC Medio Ambiente.

The strike will begin on Sunday, May 21 and continue until Sunday, May 28.