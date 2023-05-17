Rafael Nadal hits winner off the tennis court with business interests

By Linda Hall • 17 May 2023 • 16:47

RAFAEL NADAL: Savvy businessman as well as a tennis champion Photo credit: Flickr/Tanya Cicconte

TENNIS legend Rafael Nadal is as successful off the court as on it.

The Mallorca-born sportsman’s investments in several companies made a €11.4 million profit – a 104 per cent increase – in 2021 via his Aspemir company, according to accounts submitted to Spain’s Registro Mercantil, equivalent to the UK’s Companies House.

Nadal owns, or has invested in, companies in the sports, real estate, hotels, renewable energy and brokerage sectors. He is involved in Netflix series like Soy Georgina and La Marquesa through Mabel Capital, in which he has a 33.3 per cent holding. This company has also built luxury apartments in Madrid and owns restaurants in Madrid, Ibiza and Valencia as well as six other cities outside Spain, together with projects in the Costa del Sol, Portugal and California.

The holding company’s turnover improved by 15 per cent to €20.75 million, of which €12.6 million originated outside Spain. The 2021 result also profited from currency fluctuations to the tune of €3.3 million.

Aspemir’s principal holding is the Centre Esportiu Manacor, which runs the facilities and accommodation linked to the Rafa Nadal Academy. Centre Esportiu Manacor had a turnover of €19.7 million – a 40.9 per cent year-on-year increase – in 2021, and showed a profit of €2.3 million.