Remains of tragic British ex-pat pensioner found in riverbed

By John Ensor • 17 May 2023 • 13:08

Tragic discovery of British woman.

Police who found human remains in a riverbed have now confirmed that they are of a British pensioner who went missing in early April.

79-year-old, Ann Naisbitt, 79, was last seen at 10 am on Monday, April 3 in Paphos, Cyprus where she lived with her son, according to CyprusMail.

The pensioner, who suffered from dementia, allegedly went missing in March but was tracked down by her son Lee, who safely brought her back home.

At the time police issued a description of the elderly woman who was wearing black jeans, a grey fleece and carrying a black handbag, as well as distributing posters all around the area.

However, Cyprus Police confirmed today that a skull they recently discovered belonged to that of Ms Naisbitt. . . ‘the skull, which was found in the previous days, in a rural area of ​​the Paphos district. The identification was made after genetic tests, which were completed yesterday.

‘The skull was found in a rural area, between the villages of Koloni and Marathousta, in the district of Paphos, last Sunday, May 14.’

Following extensive investigations in the area, police also recovered, ‘bones, clothes and other objects [which] were found in the bed of an adjacent river.’