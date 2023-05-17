Sun threatens to set on Bitcoin while Solana, Litecoin, and DogeMiyagi, offer a new dawn

By Guest Writer • 17 May 2023 • 11:30

As Bitcoin (BTC) begins to lose its chokehold on the market, other potential cryptocurrencies are rising through the ranks to threaten its position. Solana (SOL), Litecoin (LTC), and DogeMiyagi (MIYAGI) are three currencies that are currently showing a lot of potential, and many analysts are speculating that one of them could be the coin to topple the giant.

Solana’s sun rising even higher

Solana (SOL) has been appealing to investors due to its high transaction speeds, incredible scalability, and lower costs than other platforms. SOL endeavours to process around 65,000 transactions per second, which is far more efficient than other platforms like Ethereum (ETH), which currently struggles to even reach 20 per second.

Because of this and other enticing features, SOL has been experiencing an uptake in investors, which is driving the price higher as demand increases. As artificial intelligence becomes all the more prevalent in the crypto scene, platforms like SOL are using these tools to better inform their approach to the market.

SOL has embraced these new advancements that will enable SOL to continue to grow and flourish as it has been doing over the past week and climb higher up the market to shake the foundations of crypto.

Anticipation of Litecoin halving makes investors eager for tomorrow

Litecoin (LTC) is another potential currency that is making waves at the moment on the crypto scene. With its fast-approaching halving event, interest in the coin is climbing as anticipation builds.

Expected to occur on the 3rd of August, 2023, LTC’s halving will reduce the reward given to miners by half for successfully mining a block on their blockchain, reducing the total reward to 6.25 from 12.5 LTC. The price of LTC rose by nearly 10% over 24 hours at the beginning of the week, with further profits showing no signs of slowing.

Operating on a similar Proof of Work consensus mechanism to Bitcoin (BTC), LTC could be a very likely contender to usurp the King of Crypto due to its similarity and increasing popularity.

DogeMiyagi: A new day for Crypto

DogeMiyagi (MIYAGI) is an exciting new meme coin currently in its presale stage that many analysts believe could be the next cryptocurrency to top the market after it is launched due to the amount of interest it has been gaining in its first phase of the presale.

MIYAGI is building a completely decentralised community-run token that is joining both the marketability of meme coin mania with a promising roadmap that is gaining the attention of crypto enthusiasts all over the world. Its unique approach to the market is proving to be very successful as it gains popularity. More and more people in the crypto scene are investing while the tokens remain at a discounted rate to ensure they get the highest return on their investment after it launches and challenges those crypto giants like Bitcoin (BTC) at the very top of the market.

As many cryptocurrencies fight to take the top spot in the market and overthrow Bitcoin (BTC), it is clear that those investors who want to make the most profit need to invest in potential. The potential in Solana (SOL), Litecoin (LTC), and DogeMiyagi (MIYAGI) is impossible to ignore, and it is this which will bring these coins unimaginable success and bring fortunes beyond expectation to their investors.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido