The future is now: Ethereum, DogeMiyagi, and Aave’s Forward – Thinking is the key to success

17 May 2023

The crypto market can move at such a speed that it can be difficult to keep up with all the new developments and advancements, so it is important for cryptocurrencies to think ahead and protect themselves from the ever-present threat of obsolescence.

Three currencies that always ensure that they are protecting themselves from the future are Ethereum (ETH), Aave (AAVE), and DogeMiyagi (MIYAGI), all of which have a forward-thinking approach to the world of crypto

Ethereum putting eco-friendly into the economy

Ethereum (ETH) has demonstrated its ability to future-proof its blockchain with the biggest advancement in crypto over the past year, with their Shapella, or Shanghai, upgrade. Previously using an energy-intensive Proof of Work consensus mechanism, ETH upgraded its systems to use the more environmentally conscious approach of Proof of Stake.

ETH has shown an awareness of the demands of the crypto community, as the carbon emissions caused by Proof of Work systems are coming under increasing scrutiny from lawmakers, and by upgrading to Proof of Stake, ETH has not only protected the planet from harmful effects but also themselves from any restrictions that may be put in place to limit the environmental impact of cryptocurrency in the future.

DogeMiyagi Born Radical

DogeMiyagi (MIYAGI) also operates under a Proof of Stake consensus mechanism, being built on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain, which shows that MIYAGI has thought ahead in the creation of this currency, protecting themselves from any criticism that is often aimed at the carbon emissions in cryptocurrency.

By establishing this even in its infancy, MIYAGI has gained attention from investors during its presale stage, which has been very successful and shows that MIYAGI intends to evolve and stay relevant in the ever-changing landscape of cryptocurrency. This new meme coin is part of the new school of thought in the market of eco-friendly crypto, and other currencies are bound to follow suit.

Problem-Solver Aave continues to boom

Aave (AAVE) is a decentralised finance platform that allows users to lend and borrow cryptocurrency. AAVE recognised shortcomings within Ethereum (ETH) and endeavoured to offer a wider range of lending applications for users, and the creator of AAVE, Stani Kulechov, developed this platform before decentralised finance even existed.

Because of this ability to solve problems before they have come to fruition, AAVE shows that it is able to stay on top of advancements and developments in the crypto space and will likely continue to do so as more issues come to light. This is proving popular with investors as AAVE has been receiving a lot of interest in recent weeks and is building value as its popularity grows.

While it may seem impossible to stay ahead of the curve in crypto as the market develops at such an astonishing rate, DogeMiyagi (MIYAGI), Ethereum (ETH), and Aave (AAVE) have shown that they are able to look forward to the future and strengthen their platforms where other currencies may be left behind. As the crypto market is on the precipice of dominating the wider economic market, it is these forward-thinking currencies that will profit at the highest level.

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido