TMS Network (TMSN) continues to soar in presale while, Avalanche (AVAX) and Conflux (CFX) fall flat

By Guest Writer • 17 May 2023 • 9:30

TMS Network (TMSN) is in its second presale stage and has already increased by 1700%, with over $5.6 million invested. These statistics have piqued the interest of investors, making them curious to discover what makes TMS Network (TMSN) unique. This article looks at how TMS Network (TMSN) performs compared to popular tokens such as Avalanche (AVAX) and Conflux (CFX). Let us jump right in!

TMS Network (TMSN)

TMS Network (TMSN) is a decentralised all-in-one trading platform that aims to solve the most pressing issues of the trading industry, like high trading fees, price manipulation, and information theft.

Positioned to become the go-to platform for traders seeking to trade in transparent, seamless, and efficient markets, TMS Network (TMSN) was designed to be a one-stop trading solution that offers a variety of derivatives and also helps investors learn to maximise their profits – all without needing to set up a profile or use fiat currency.

TMS Network (TMSN) has a roadmap that includes developing a robust library of trading educational materials. Users will also have access to trading bots and a strategy builder, which will help even the most inexperienced traders maximise their profits. Additionally, TMS Network (TMSN) has a focus on community-driven initiatives, including a commission revenue-sharing scheme.

The current token price of $0.088 seems undervalued, considering the massive profit potential TMS Network (TMSN) aims to create for its token holders.

Avalanche (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) is a layer-one blockchain operating as a decentralised application and network platform. It is one of Ethereum’s rivals, aiming to replace Ethereum as the most popular blockchain for smart contracts. Avalanche (AVAX) plans to achieve this by producing higher transaction results of 6,500 transactions per second without compromising accessibility.

With a circulating supply of 332,658,239 AVAX coins and a market cap of $5,085,625,968, Avalanche (AVAX) currently ranks #16 in the entire crypto ecosystem. Avalanche (AVAX) is currently priced at $15.29 with a trading volume of $112,342,729. but Avalanche (AVAX) is down 2.84%.

Unlike TMS Network (TMSN), which offers seamless transactions where many traders can trade concurrently, Avalanche (AVAX) doesn’t operate such a system. Traders may have their transactions delayed if validators do not agree on the status.

Conflux (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) is a layer one blockchain made to back decentralised applications, Web 3.0, and e-commerce infrastructure. Conflux (CFX) aims to achieve this by being more secure, accessible, and decentralised than present programs.

Conflux (CFX) offers the uncomplicated transfer of valuable assets by providing practical, swift transactions with less traffic and with low transaction costs. The platform’s native token, Conflux (CFX), rewards users with financial incentives for engaging more.

Conflux (CFX) is currently valued at $0.2828 with a trading volume of $158,287,458. though Conflux (CFX) is up by only 4.56%, the coin now ranks at #55, with a market cap of $819,039,390. It also has a supply of 2,878,859,275 CFX coins in circulation.

Conclusion

After exploring these three coins, TMS Network (TMSN), Avalanche (AVAX), and Conflux (CFX), it’s easy to see why TMS Network (TMSN) is a better choice. Despite being a relatively new coin on the market, TMS Network (TMSN) aims to help its users create wealth from a variety of different avenues – including passive income and more profitable trades. With its success in the second presale stage, investors are almost assured that investing in this token will bring massive gains.

Presale: https://presale.tmsnetwork.io

Whitepaper: https://tmsnetwork.io/whitepaper.pdf

Website: https://tmsnetwork.io

Telegram: https://t.me/tmsnetworkio

Discord: https://discord.gg/njA95e7au6

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido