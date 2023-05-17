Watch Out Solana! Cardano is set to become faster with Hydra. What does this mean for PAT WARS?

By Guest Writer • 17 May 2023 • 13:00

Rev up your engines and get ready for some fast-paced crypto news! Cardano (ADA), the blockchain that’s been steadily climbing the ranks, just got an upgrade that’s about to make it even faster and cheaper. But how does it compare to rival Solana’s speed and fees? And if that’s not enough to get your crypto juices flowing, we’ve got the scoop on PAT WARS (PAWS), the new meme coin that’s promising to shake up the cryptocurrency universe.

Buckle up, and let’s dive in!

Cardano: Too fast and too furious

Exciting news has emerged from the Cardano blockchain as the developers announced the activation of Hydra Head on the main net, a scaling tool that helps to make transactions faster and more affordable.

Hydra Head is the first, in a planned suite of products aimed at enhancing the performance of Cardano. Each Hydra Head operates as an off-chain “mini ledger” shared among a small group of participants, enabling faster transactions and improved efficiency.

Fans of the project will be happy to hear this news, and the performance of Cardano’s native cryptocurrency will only add to their happiness. According to statistics from CoinGecko, ADA has remained relatively stable over the past day, surpassing the overall crypto market’s 3.3% decline.

Cardano vs Solana: Could Hydra Head make Cardano faster than Solana?

In terms of transaction speed, Cardano has often been compared to the Solana network, known for its unrivalled swiftness. Solana boasts an average of approximately 2500 transactions per second (tps) and the potential for peak capacity to reach a staggering 65,000 tps. In contrast, Cardano currently achieves around 250 tps, though it is important to note that Ethereum, another major blockchain, only averages 30 tps.

While Solana has gained popularity for its remarkable transaction speed, it is also known for its low transaction fees. SOL charges an incredibly low transaction cost of $0.00015 per transaction, making it an attractive option for users. On the other hand, Cardano’s average transaction fee stands at $0.25, making it roughly 800 times more expensive to trade on Cardano compared to Solana.

However, with the introduction of Hydra Head, the network is poised to become much faster and more cost-efficient which would undoubtedly be a significant development for the network.

Where PAT WARS Fits In

Forget transaction speed and fees!

PAT WARS (PAWS) is giving the cryptocurrency sector a new perspective. As a rising star in the realm of meme coins, PAT WARS emphasises unity, collaboration, security, and transparency within its ecosystem, fostering sustainable and user-centric growth.

Currently, in its early presale stages, PAWS sets out to become the supreme Grand Master among meme coins. Its presale journey marks the beginning of an extraordinary endeavour, driven by the vision of community ownership and decentralisation. Legend has it that four Jedi cats discovered an ancient prophecy, predicting the rise of a powerful digital currency, PAT WARS. This force has the potential to bring an end to the incessant battles among meme coins and restore harmony to the crypto realm.

At its core, PAT WARS strives to achieve balance in the cryptocurrency universe through an innovative and user-centric platform. As part of its strategy, PAWS plans to develop and seamlessly integrate exclusive PAT WARS NFTs into its platform, fostering creativity and encouraging active engagement.

Cardano’s introduction of Hydra Head sets the stage for faster and more efficient transactions on the blockchain. Additionally, the rise of PAT WARS presents an intriguing opportunity to embrace community-driven governance and decision-making as it aims to revolutionize the meme coin landscape. Both Cardano and PAT WARS signify important advancements in the crypto industry, reflecting a broader trend toward enhanced efficiency.

Find Out More About Pat Wars:

Website: https://www.patwars.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PATWARSOfficial

Telegram: https://t.me/PATWARSOfficial

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido