Amid US Stocks Slip, TMS Network (TMSN) boosts confidence over Solana (SOL) and Uniswap (UNI) as debt-ceiling talks continue

By Guest Writer • 18 May 2023 • 9:30

As the US stock market slips and debt-ceiling talks continue between President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, several leading crypto platforms are beginning to feel the pinch, with the growth seen in early 2023 slowing significantly in recent weeks.

Brand-new community trading platform TMS Network (TMSN) is outperforming expectations during its presale, boosting investor confidence compared to more-established cryptocurrencies, such as Solana (SOL) and Uniswap (UNI). Here’s why.

TMS Network (TMSN)

TMS Network (TMSN) recently launched its presale event and immediately made its presence felt, with the stage 1 phase selling out quickly and the current stage 3 allocation set to follow suit. With early investors already reaping 1700% returns on the launch price of $0.0047, interest continues to grow exponentially.

TMS Network (TMSN) is a brand-new online trading platform allowing developers to build decentralised financial (DeFi projects and execution of smart contracts. TMS Network (TMSN) has wowed investors with its innovative, scalable, transparent, and tech-based platform, looking set to revolutionise the world of digital asset trading.

The TMS Network (TMSN) is a fully decentralised platform, with 100% of the governance rights given to the community. Meanwhile, the platform’s community-based trading network enables users to learn from experienced traders and employ their strategies while maximising profits.

With more than $5.6 million already raised since the presale event launched, TMS Network (TMSN) is proving more than an upstart coin, becoming one of the most attractive crypto investment opportunities of 2023.

Solana (SOL)

Solana (SOL) launched in March 2020 and has become a high-performance blockchain platform of choice for many developers. Its recent Solana (SOL) Improvement Proposal 56 (SIP-56) aims to increase capacity to 1,000 transactions per second (TPS).

This upgrade will help Solana (SOL) address a critical ongoing concern in the blockchain sector, scalability. With faster transaction speeds, Solana (SOL) can accommodate more users and support more decentralised applications (dApps).

However, while Solana (SOL) continues to roll out technical releases, it is coming under increased pressure from a growing number of layer-2 blockchain providers whose services are at least comparable with Solana (SOL). Indeed, one significant drawback of Solana (SOL)’s network is its hybrid proof-of-history (PoH) and proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism that limits interoperability with other blockchain platforms.

This, along with stock market pressure, is keeping the Solana (SOL) price low after the coin value more than doubled during the early months of 2023.

Uniswap (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) is the native token of the most popular Ethereum-based decentralised crypto exchange. Decentralised exchanges (DEXs) such as Uniswap (UNI) are safer than centralised versions such as Binance, thanks to increased levels of security that make UniSwap (UNI) more resilient to potential attacks.

Uniswap (UNI) enables users to trade Ether (ETH) and any ERC-20 coin and employs a unique smart contract protocol to hold liquidity and execute trades without needing an intermediary or centralised third-party body. To ensure this functionality, all DEXs require liquidity.

The Uniswap (UNI) protocol is simple to use and has significantly lower transaction fees than other exchanges. However, it has not found itself immune to the challenges brought by the struggles in the US stock market.

In Summary

There’s no question that uncertainty in the US stock market and the lack of resolution in debt-ceiling talks are driving increased volatility across crypto markets. While Solana (SOL) and Uniswap (UNI) are among the platforms experiencing uncertainty, TMS Network (TMSN) looks well set to benefit this year.

As investors increasingly seek innovation in their crypto projects, TMS Network (TMSN) ticks this box. This is illustrated by the rapid momentum TMS Network (TMSN) generates throughout its presale event, with enormous gains already delivered to early investors and greater ones ahead for those that don’t delay and purchase their holding now.

For more information on the TMS Network (TMSN) presale, check out the links below:

Presale: https://presale.tmsnetwork.io

Whitepaper: https://tmsnetwork.io/whitepaper.pdf

Website: https://tmsnetwork.io

Telegram: https://t.me/tmsnetworkio

Discord: https://discord.gg/njA95e7au6

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido