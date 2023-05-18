As DigiToads’ (TOADS) presale demand rises, Polygon (MATIC) struggles to attract new investors

By Guest Writer • 18 May 2023 • 17:00

Every cryptocurrency’s presale offers an opportunity for the project to amass thousands of investors. The investors contribute to its future growth and popularity. However, only a spotlight cryptocurrency with a revolutionary vision, eye-catching features, and highly promising growth can optimally unlock the demand advantage of the presale.

DigiToads (TOADS) is the epitome of the spotlight cryptocurrency that highlights the best feature-packed ecosystem in the crypto market. While TOADS’ presale is garnering investors at an unprecedented pace, Polygon (MATIC) appears to be constantly struggling for new investors.

Let’s divulge how DigiToads’ presale demand is rising while Polygon struggles to attract new investors.

DigiToads (TOADS): The Trending Visionary Cryptocurrency

DigiToads is the trending credible crypto that merges the worlds of Web3, decentralised finance (DeFi), non-fungible token (NFT), and play-to-earn (P2E) gaming to perfection. DigiToads allows gamers to collect, nurture, and battle special characters in the best DeFi gaming ecosystem.

TOADS tokens are ERC-20 coins that can be traded on decentralised exchanges (DEXs), used to pay transaction fees on DigiToads, and expended to purchase unique NFTs in the DigiToads NFT marketplace. TOADS tokens are also used to reward users who stake their DigiToads tokens on the platform.

DigiToads prioritises charity and environmental involvement. It has promised that 2.5% of profits from the project will be contributed to charities committed to replanting trees and preserving the planet’s rainforest. This passion for giving back to the community is another reason DigiToads has garnered worldwide attention as a recommended crypto investment.

The DigiToads 10-stage presale has been the talk of the town, with over $3.2 million raised and more than 221 million TOADS tokens sold by the sixth stage. DigiToads is one of the best cryptos to buy now before its selling price of $0.027 increases when the presale advances to the next stage.

DigiToads’ exciting features are only accessible to holders of the TOADS tokens, and the best part is that these tokens can be purchased during DigiToads’ ongoing presale. Interested investors can participate in the explosive presale by creating a new DigiToads account and following the instructions in the prompt displayed.

Polygon (MATIC): The State-of-the-art Scaling Solution

Polygon was launched in October 2017 by Jaynti Kanani, Sandeep Nailwal, and Anurag Arjun as the first well-structured Layer-2 platform specialized in Ethereum scaling. Its core component, the Polygon SDK, supports creating the best DeFi protocols. Polygon efficiently transforms Ethereum’s processing power into a full-fledged, secure, public, and easy-to-use multi-chain system.

MATIC tokens are the native ERC-20 coins of the Polygon Network and are utilised as Polygon’s payment currencies. Transaction fees on Polygon are also paid in MATIC tokens. Validators on the Polygon network can stake their MATIC tokens as collateral to become members of the network’s PoS consensus mechanism and be eligible to receive MATIC coins as rewards.

The MATIC token’s selling point in 2023 is its seamless combination of the Plasma Framework and proof-of-stake (POS) blockchain architecture, which facilitates the smooth execution of scalable and autonomous Smart contracts. Polygon focuses on reducing the complexity caused by scalability and slow blockchain transactions.

The Verdict

Although credible crypto analysts have predicted Polygon’s growth to rise in 2023, the MATIC token’s stance as a leading occupant on the crypto ladder appears to be declining. This has become a challenge to the Polygon network’s investment. While Polygon tackles this challenge, investors are migrating to the winning side, DigiToads.

DigiToads is on the right path to becoming one of the best cryptos to buy now, and this potential is apparent in its industry-leading features and a high chance of multiplying investments by 5.5x. Join the TOADS presale now before the price surges.

For more information on DigiToads visit the website, join the presale or join the community for regular updates.

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido