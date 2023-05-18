Bordering on change: Germany considers tightening controls amid increasing immigration figures

By Betty Henderson • 18 May 2023 • 14:00

The German Chancellor’s immigration plans have caused backlash. Photo credit: Olaf Scholz (via Facebook)

GERMANY is grappling with a sizable increase in illegal border crossings, as pressure mounts for Chancellor Olaf Scholz to address the situation with stricter policies.

Authorities in Germany reported a significant rise in unauthorised entries since the beginning of the year on Wednesday, May 17, saying approximately 20,000 people entered the country illegally between January and March, a 50 per cent surge on the same period last year.

To combat the issue, German Chancellor Scholz recently unveiled plans to strengthen border controls on all nine borders of Germany. He also urged European Union partners to create asylum centres on the outskirts of the bloc.

However, these measures have faced criticism from a coalition of more than 50 humanitarian organisations. They argue that the proposed asylum processes at the EU border would undermine refugee protection laws and likened the planned centres to prisons.

The matter of creating a common European asylum system will be a key topic at an upcoming meeting of EU interior ministers. Authorities have observed a shift in migration patterns, with a growing number of individuals crossing the Polish border, particularly from Syria, Afghanistan, Turkey, and Russia-controlled Belarus. Some officials support temporary controls on the Polish and Czech borders.

The news comes as leaked reports from the country’s federal police’s migration analysis for April suggested that migrant arrivals to Germany are likely to rise considerably in the coming months.

The report mentioned Turkey’s elections as a factor, with refugees from Syria being directed to Germany via Belarus, Poland, and the Czech Republic.