Channel Four quits working with Escape to the Chateau stars

By Julia Cameron • 18 May 2023 • 7:45
Photo of the countryside in La Motte, France.
Credit: Mike Workman/Shutterstock.com
Sources say the couple have clashed with producers and that they are apparently under investigation.
Following a review Channel Four confirmed they will no longer be working with the couple on any future productions.
When the series began Angel and Dick Strawbridge worked with Spark Media Partners who produced the first four of the original series.
The series follows Dick and Angel Strawbridge and their family as they renovate a 45-bedroomed chateau, raise a young family, and start off a wedding and events business. Each episode charts the couple’s progress with the building and decorating of the building which now spans nine series.
The chateau was originally used as a fortified stronghold during the 12th to 14th century and was named Chateau de la Motte-Husson because it is in the parish of La Motte, southeastern France, and was bought by the Husson family.
The property was reformed into a summer residence for the next owners, the Baglion de la Dufferie family and work began in 1868.
The Baglion de la Duffrie family sold the chateau in 2015 to Dick and Angel Strawbridge for £280,000 without electricity, sewerage, or heating.
The show has now made nine series with spin-offs expected. The last series was immensely popular with over 2.5 million viewers.
Julia is an ex-pat writer from Brighton living in a small village close to the Andalucian town of Priego de Cordoba. When she's not working she enjoys reading, tracing her ancestry and swimming. She especially loves the summer when she can get down to the coast and chill on the beach.
