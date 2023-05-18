Could DogeMiyagi catch attention similarly to how SNEK has impressed Cardano’s Founder?

By Guest Writer • 18 May 2023 • 10:30

The new meme coin Snek (SNEK) recently caught the attention of the founder of Cardano (ADA) on Twitter. It speaks to how quickly meme coins can sometimes catch attention, but it then can make one wonder what would happen to other meme coins if they enjoyed a similar amplification of their name on a social media platform. A new cryptocurrency like DogeMiyagi (MIYAGI), currently in a presale, could spread like wildfire if it received a similar mention online.

SNEK catches the attention of Cardano’s Founder

Snek (SNEK), a meme coin based on Cardano, has caught the attention of Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano and a prominent cryptocurrency entrepreneur in the UK. Hoskinson took to Twitter to inquire about Snek following its growing popularity within the Cardano community.

To provide some context, Snek is a newly launched meme coin built on the Cardano blockchain. The token was founded by a well-known member of the Cardano community, goofycrisp. Other co-founders include MasterofC from the Chilled Kongs Team and JSHy, a software engineer at jpg.store.

Though many on Twitter answered Mr. Hoskinson’s query, others wondered if this was a poorly-concealed attempt to promote a token that was operating on Cardano’s blockchain.

Snek has a total supply of 76,715,880,000 (76.7 billion) tokens. During the presale, 50% of the tokens were distributed.

It is worth noting that the token presale gained significant traction on Twitter. Within minutes of the token sale going live, over 2,000 ADA tokens were sent to the presale address. The presale for Snek achieved a milestone of 112,000 ADA coins in 519 transactions.

Following a successful presale, Snek launched on SundaeSwap, the leading decentralised exchange built on Cardano, with a market capitalisation of $275,000.

Staking Cardano can earn you rewards

Cardano provides its users with the opportunity to engage in staking, a process that enables them to earn rewards by holding and supporting its native cryptocurrency. By staking their ADA tokens, individuals can actively participate in this decentralised network through two options: either by joining a staking pool managed by experienced individuals possessing the necessary technical expertise and hardware or by becoming their own staking pool operator on the Cardano platform.

Staking pools are typically overseen by individuals who possess in-depth knowledge of the technical aspects involved and are equipped with suitable hardware to stake on the Cardano network effectively. However, it is worth noting that anyone has the freedom to assume the role of a staking pool operator. Users have the flexibility to select the pool they desire to join and can evaluate each pool based on various factors, including pool size, uptime, and historical performance.

Could DogeMiyagi catch attention through what it offers?

DogeMiyagi will have watched SNEK receive attention online and wonder if the same could also happen to them.

A coin inspired by the Karate Kid films, it operates on the Ethereum blockchain and is presenting itself to the market as one of the exciting cryptos to buy. It offers a range of features that have become hallmarks of meme coins. This includes the offer of NFTs and, crucially, a DAO feature that integrates its community into its decision-making process. Significantly, DogeMiyagi offers users a 10% commission on their investments if they use the referral program to recruit others to the new crypto martial arts den.

There’s a lot there that could catch the eye of big names in cryptocurrency, so the team behind DogeMiyagi has a lot to be heartened by!

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

