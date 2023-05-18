Crossing the line: Macron’s great-nephew attacked amid political storm in France

By Betty Henderson • 18 May 2023 • 11:00

Macron has denounced the attack on his family member. Photo credit: Brigitte Macron (via Facebook)

IN a disturbing turn of events, the great-nephew of France’s First Lady, Brigitte Macron, was brutally assaulted in an apparent politically motivated attack.

Jean-Baptiste Trogneux fell victim to anti-government protesters in Amiens shortly after President Emmanuel Macron‘s televised address about the country’s hugely unpopular pension reforms on Monday, May 15.

The vicious attackers mercilessly targeted Macron’s great-nephew, Jean-Baptiste Trogneux, causing severe injuries to his head, arms, and legs.

President Macron swiftly condemned the assault as “unacceptable”, saying that violence has no place in a democracy. Brigitte Macron also stood in solidarity with her family, vehemently denouncing the attackers for their cowardice and brutality.

Local authorities announced on Wednesday, May 17 that eight suspects who fled the scene have been arrested thanks to intervention from members of the public.

The Trogneux family’s iconic chocolate shop has also been repeatedly targeted by protesters, fueled by baseless rumors of a financial connection to the first family.

As France grapples with political unrest, the assault on Macron’s great-nephew serves as a chilling reminder of the growing tensions and the urgent need for resolution.