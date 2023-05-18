By Julia Cameron • 18 May 2023 • 11:08

Ex Bodyguard says Meghan and Harry’s car chase was a set-up Credit: ComposedPix/Shutterstock.com

The Ex-bodyguard of American rapper, Snoop Dog has given his opinion on the Meghan and Harry car chase which took place in New York on Monday night (May 15).

The couple were said to be involved in a two-hour chase by relentless paparazzi which caused multiple collisions with other vehicles on the road.

But the ex-bodyguard for Snoop Dog said he thought the chase was “staged” and that it really wasn’t a big deal.

He went on to say It’s crowded this is New York, maybe they should have their publicist top calling the paparazzi and telling them where they are. He said it seemed silly to get in a cab to go around the corner and then he said “A two-hour chase in New York – Where were they going? 15mph. It’s New York you can’t move.”

Meanwhile, the cab driver who drove the couple has spoken out. Sukhcharn Singh said although the couple were followed by paparazzi, he didn’t agree that the journey was “near Catastrophic.”

Mr Singh said he thought the situation had been exaggerated and that he never felt like he was in danger. He said it wasn’t like a car chase you see in the movies. But he did confirm that the couple seemed nervous when they were in the car with him for the ten-minute journey.

But New York Mayor, Eric Adams says he believed the actions of those following the Sussexes vehicle were “reckless and irresponsible”.