Exciting developments in 2023’s second quarter mean great things for Tron, DogeMiyagi, and Ethereum

While it may seem that many cryptocurrencies have been experiencing dismal losses during the first quarter of 2023, some have come out looking stronger than expected, which has caused many analysts to predict a much more positive second quarter. Tron (TRX) has especially impressed the crypto community, and Ethereum (ETH) has had a shaky, although mostly positive trajectory, while DogeMiyagi (MIYAGI) continues to gain interest.

Tron exceeds all expectations in smashing the first quarter

Tron (TRX) has reported that their revenue surpassed $90 million in the first quarter of 2023, and although in the very first days of the year, things were not looking promising, TRX has managed to recover admirably and continues to move upwards in the market. TRX has experienced a growth of 193,000 new accounts per day, daily transactions increased by 7.7%, and the deflation rate was stable at around 1%.

Furthermore, the position of TRX within stablecoins has remained strong, coming second only to Ethereum (ETH). Technical developments on the platform advanced consistently during the first quarter, and the combination of all these factors has meant that TRX is entering the second quarter in an enviable position due to seeing even more success as the year plays out.

DogeMiyagi entering the market at a critical time

As Tron (TRX) experiences gains on the crypto scene, the rest of the market seems to be reawakening and creating fertile soil for new projects to grow in. DogeMiyagi (MIYAGI) is a very promising young seedling that is still in its early stages of development, but the attraction of this coin is undeniable.

Still in the presale stage, MIYAGI has already raised a promising $50,000, which will only continue to grow as the presale gathers more and more attention and investors. Operating under a Proof of Stake consensus mechanism, MIYAGI is a part of the new wave of green crypto, using this eco-friendly technology instead of more traditional, energy-intensive systems like proof of work.

Because of this, MIYAGI will gain even more legitimacy in the crypto market, as it is by making these forward-thinking considerations that they will bolster their position.

Ethereum powering through to Q2

Another cryptocurrency that operates under a Proof of Stake consensus mechanism is Ethereum (ETH) since it made the decision to transition into this greener, cheaper, and more efficient system. ETH has been experiencing peaks and troughs during this first quarter but overall has had a fairly positive journey over the past few months, even exceeding the $2,000 limit at one point. Crypto enthusiasts anticipate even more gains for ETH as the year progresses and predict exciting things for this currency.

As we enter the second quarter of 2023, it seems that spring has sprung for crypto, and exciting things are in store for these coins. The excitement surrounding Tron (TRX), DogeMiyagi (MIYAGI), and Ethereum (ETH) is palpable, and the crypto community cannot wait to see what will happen over the next quarter.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido