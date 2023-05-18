Forest fire in Las Hurdes region of Extremadura is ‘out of control’

By Chris King • 18 May 2023 • 20:21

Image of the forest fire in the Las Hurdes region of Extremadura. Credit: Twitter@mitecogob

The forest fire that broke out yesterday, Wednesday, May 17, in the Cáceres municipality of Pinofranqueado, has been upgraded to Level 2.

Due to the seriousness of the flames spreading rapidly in the Las Hurdes region, this decision was made at 2pm this afternoon, Thursday 18, by the Junta de Extremadura. They also requested the assistance of the Military Emergency Unit (UME).

Level 2 was activated as a standard protocol of the Special Plan for Civil Protection of forest fires in Extremadura (INFOCAEX). This was because of the potential risk to properties in the nearby towns of Robledo, Avellanar, and La Muela.

En vista de cómo evoluciona el #IFpinofranqueado. Muchas unidades están subiendo para el relevo de los compañeros que allí se encuentran.

Así que a las 22h estaremos en Pino para colaborar en la extinción. pic.twitter.com/wv4NFsbKiO — Matefireman (@Matefireman1) May 18, 2023

An Advanced Command Post has been established to allow officials to monitor the progress of the blaze.

According to PLANINFOEX, the fire is ‘out of control’ due to the strong and changing gusts of wind. the fire is described as being ‘out of control’ due to the ‘strong and changing’ gusts of wind’.

14:18 | 🔥 La @Junta_Ex activa el nivel 2 en el #IFPinofranqueado para solicitar la ayuda de la Unidad Militar de Emergencia (UME). Según los técnicos del @PLANINFOEX, el incendio se encuentra fuera de control debido a las fuertes y cambiantes rachas de viento. — C. Agricultura, Des. Rural, Población y Territorio (@Junta_Agricultu) May 18, 2023

14:22 |🔥 #IFPinofranqueado El Puesto de Mando Avanzando ha sido activado para ubicarse por la zona afectada para realizar un seguimiento más exhaustivo de la situación del incendio. pic.twitter.com/ebGSrPc4ho — 112 Extremadura (@JuntaEx112) May 18, 2023

Teams from the UME were deployed from Torrejón Air Base in Madrid to help combat the blaze. This includes 50 military personnel and six fire appliances.

They will be joined by an EC 135 helicopter from the Emergency Helicopter Battalion (BHELEME). A team of drones will join them, which will operate at night after the main aerial resources are withdrawn for the day.

There are currently 10 aerial means from the Junta de Extremadura tackling the fire. These are complemented by resources from the Government of Castilla y León and the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge.

In total, with another 17 units working on the ground, there are ‘more than 120 people working’ to extinguish the flames.

Efectivos del 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨 refuerzan a las CCAA en la extinción de incendios. Ahora:

🔸 Extremadura #IFPinofranqueado. 1⃣👨🏼‍🚒 #BRIF

2⃣🛩️ Aviones anfibios

2⃣🛩️ Aviones mixtos

2⃣🚁 Helicópteros#IIFF @AT_Brif pic.twitter.com/IKqoZXJMyR — Transición Ecológica y Reto Demográfico (@mitecogob) May 18, 2023

According to Canal Extremadura, José Luis Azabal, the Mayor of Pinofranqueado, suggested that the fire could have been started intentionally. At least two locations have been identified as probable sources of the blaze, as reported by 20minutos.es.