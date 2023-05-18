By British Benevolent Fund • 18 May 2023 • 14:48

Gala Fundraising Evening in support of the British Benevolent Fund May 20, 2023

The British Benevolent Fund was founded over a century ago to act as the “charity of last resort” for Britons who face extreme financial hardship in Spain.

The BBF works with charity partners across the country as well as the UK consular network to help. The British Ambassador to Spain is the honorary patron.

The British community in Spain has grown enormously since its inception and the needs of Britons have grown with it.

We help those who have nowhere else to turn and who face the worst that life can throw at them many times exasperated by illness and incapacity.

We can only help people with your help.

The BBF is part of the British community in Spain and works 365 days a year for it with an all-volunteer membership of people from all walks of life and all parts of Spain. There is no office and there are no salaried staff.

To help raise funds and awareness the BBF has joined forces with the Fundacion Cudeca for a flagship fundraising gala to be held at the Uppery Club in Malaga on Saturday, May 20.

Guests will be treated to a VIP night at Malaga’s newest and most sought-after locations for a glittering evening including a welcome reception, a three-course dinner with all wines, a star raffle with thousands of euros worth of prizes and a late bar.

Tickets are 125 EUR with both the BBF and Cudeca as the beneficiaries of the evening. If you would like to support our work and cause we would be delighted to welcome you.

For ticket enquiries please contact olaf.clayton@britishbenevolentfund.org