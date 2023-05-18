Is Crypto Dead? Buy these coins to revive your portfolio: Ape Brigade, NEAR Protocol, and Quant

By Guest Writer • 18 May 2023 • 13:00

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe recently sold 14 billion Zimbabwe dollars’ worth of gold-backed digital tokens, despite warnings from the International Monetary Fund.

The tokens have been sold at a preset floor price of $10 for individuals and $5,000 for companies, corporations, and other organisations.

This move is part of a government effort to prevent further depreciation of the Zimbabwean dollar.

This event has highlighted the growing interest in cryptocurrency within the African region. As such, we take a closer look at Ape Brigade, NEAR Protocol, and Quant, three up-and-coming crypto projects that could revolutionise the Zimbabwean crypto landscape.

Ape Brigade: One of 2023’s ambition-driven pre-sales

Ape Brigade is a decentralised finance (DeFi) project that aims to provide users with a new way of earning rewards through staking and NFTs.

Ape Brigade will soon offer a feature called staking which allows users to earn additional income from their tokens. These rewards are paid out in APES tokens, which can be staked again or sold for money once the coin is on the market.

The Ape Brigade presale is set to launch soon, offering early adopters the opportunity to invest in this promising new project.

The Ape Brigade team consists of experienced blockchain developers and marketing professionals, giving investors confidence in the team’s ability to deliver on their promises.

NEAR Protocol: An OS pioneering an open web

NEAR Protocol is a decentralised platform that aims to make it easier for developers to build and deploy decentralised applications (dApps).

NEAR Protocol uses a unique scaling solution called “Nightshade” that allows for faster and more efficient processing of transactions.

This makes NEAR Protocol an attractive option for developers looking to build high-performance dApps.

NEAR Protocol has already seen adoption in various industries including the gaming sector. For example, the blockchain-based game “Mintbase” uses NEAR Protocol to enable players to buy and sell digital assets securely.

Quant: Interoperable and connectable to other Blockchains

Quant is a blockchain platform that enables the creation and interoperability of decentralised applications across multiple blockchains.

This means that developers can build dApps that can interact with various blockchains, making it easier to integrate with other systems and services.

Quant’s unique selling point is its ability to provide a unified interface for developers to access multiple blockchains.

This makes it easier for developers to create cross-chain applications that can communicate seamlessly with each other.

In Conclusion…

With the growing interest in cryptocurrency, projects like Ape Brigade, NEAR Protocol, and Quant offer promising opportunities for investors and developers alike.

Each project has its own unique features and benefits, but all share the common goal of making blockchain technology more accessible and user-friendly.

As such, we encourage readers to learn more about these projects and consider getting involved in their respective communities.

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido