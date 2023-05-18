Nicole King: My Marbella moment

By Nicole King • 18 May 2023 • 11:57

The proud moment

Last week I got an award; it was totally unexpected and if it weren’t for the insistence from the Foriegner’s department that I show up, I might have missed it.

At the time the invitation arrived by email, I did note that special celebrations were planned for “Dia de Europa” – Europe day – and that our Mayor would be presiding but I also noted that it was a Tuesday, the day I record my show.

Invariably on TV show days, I spend my mornings preparing the programme schedule, editing the recordings from that week, covering any last-minute cancellations and doing my hair. Nevertheless, Oti from the Foreigners Department also ‘phoned me to see if I received the email and to check my attendance. I explained that I probably would not be able to go for all the reasons mentioned above but she was insistent, again mentioning that the Mayor would be there and our Councillor for the Foreigners Department too, so I did put it in my diary with every intention of doing my best to attend.

On the day of the event, Marbella was covered in a thick mist and I knew it wasn’t going to be good for my hair with all the damp and standing around in a park. It was at this moment that I got another phone call from Oti, as if she read my mind. “Just checking that you’re coming” she said, followed by a long pause and then the words “you’re getting an award so please be there”. She knows me too well and was obviously taking no chances.

I think a version of the “F” word came out, in Spanish, that was the last thing I had expected. I was in a state of mild disbelief when I arrived at the venue but together with eleven other international residents who do so much to make our international community more cohesive and compatible, I humbly accepted the accolade from Angeles Muñoz and Remedios Bocanegra, whilst being recorded by my RTV Marbella cameras for our local news programme.

Following the presentation, I hurried off to the studios to find out that the footage had already been edited and aired and I was welcomed by a round of applause from my colleagues. That was a very special moment, they were so clearly happy for me and proud of me. Nine years ago I was “the guiri”, now I’m “their guiri”; another reward in itself.

I definitely felt quite chuffed but mixed with moments of imposter syndrome so I wasn’t planning on writing about the award but then my dear John Smith of Euro Weekly thought I should. “That is a real Marbella Moment,” he said, “You can be humble but still get the info out there”. So here it is and hopefully, I hit the middle mark and don’t sound like I’m bragging, just sharing my good news.