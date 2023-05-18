Radical plans announced today against claims of Mallorca’s ‘excessive tourism’

By John Ensor • 18 May 2023 • 12:44

Bold plans to combat tourism phobia. Credit: Serenity-H/shutterstock

In a bid to encourage sustainable tourism, Ciudadanos (Citizens Party) has announced plans that address what some refer to as ‘excessive tourism.’

It was reported today, May 18 that Ciudadanos has promised to implement a radical plan in the community to combat claims of excessive tourism and to provide greater vigilance in tourist areas at the same time, according to Ultima Hora.

Meetings have taken place between Francina Armengol, President of the Balearic Islands; mayoral candidate for Palma, Eva Pomar; candidate for the Council de Mallorca, Alex Valdivia; campaign coordinator, Juanma Gómez together with the Hotel Association of Palma.

Ciudadanos promoted its ‘positive’ manifesto which they claim ‘rejects tourism-phobia’ and is committed to triple sustainability (business, environmental and social) and aims to move towards a circular system, which provides quality, diversity and promotes seasonal diversification”.

Pomar discussed plans to ‘promote Palma digitally through online marketing campaigns and social networks, working towards the digital portal that the capital of Mallorca deserves.’

Other exciting ideas included encouraging filmmakers ‘making it easier for production companies to come and film their works, and promoting Palma through film culture, also by holding festivals and award ceremonies.’

At the same time, he went on to reassure residents that they will ensure that Palma is clean and safe, promoting pedestrian safety and healthy activities such as cycling.

Valdivia echoed the sentiments and added he wanted ‘Palma to be a new year destination and to be friendly to tourists’ to eliminate any ‘current atmosphere of tourism-phobia. . . to be an attractive and safe destination’