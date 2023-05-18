Removed like Jagger, Mick’s daughter arrested after violent assault in Ibiza

By John Ensor • 18 May 2023 • 16:52

I fought the law: Jade Jagger. Credit: Jade Jagger/Facebook.com

The daughter of The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger’s has been arrested after a violent episode when she allegedly assaulted police officers in Ibiza.

On Wednesday, May 17, 51-year-old Jade Jagger, the daughter of Mick and Bianca Jagger, was arrested by police in Ibiza following a violent altercation with officers, according to Periodico de Ibiza Y Formentera.

Paris-born Jade Jagger, jewellery designer, interior designer and former model, has been arrested in Ibiza for assaulting several national police officers when they tried to diffuse an argument in a restaurant in Vila.

The incident happened yesterday at around 9:00 pm in a restaurant located in Carrer Sa Creu. Jagger and her companion were conspicuous owing to their very aggressive and violent behaviour, allegedly under the influence of alcohol or some other substance.

During the argument with staff, one of her companions started shouting, insulting and threatening other diners who were present.

National Police officers tried to calm the situation which had now transferred to the street, but despite their softly-softly approach, the situation soon escalated. The man then proceeded to attack the police, shoving and hitting them, whereupon they had no option but to restrain him.

Jade Jagger, reportedly then came out of the premises and shouted ‘Stupid Police’ and used other abusive phrases before she attacked a policewoman who sustained multiple scratches all over her body. She was then brought under control and taken to the police station.

Once at the police station the man displayed worrying signs, possibly due to alcoholic or narcotic substances, he was then transferred to a medical centre as an emergency patient. During this time he was out of control and even assaulted the medical staff who were treating him.

Both Jagger and the male suspect were detained overnight, it is expected that both of them will be brought before the courts during the course of today.