Schoolgirls involved in brutal train punch-up

By Max Greenhalgh • 18 May 2023 • 12:57
Schoolgirls involved in brutal train punch-upPhoto Credit:Benh LIEU SONG (Flickr), CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Two teenage schoolgirls were involved in a violent brawl on a Sydney train.
Two teenage schools were filmed brawling with another passenger on a commuter train in Sydney Australia.
The incident took place between Regents Park and Berala stations in the Australian city on May 16th in the late afternoon.
In the video the passenger is seen beating the two 15-year-old girls before falling to the floor. One of the teenage girls then appears to grab the passenger by the scruff of the neck before shoving her into the seat.
The video, filmed by another passenger, shows the two girls involved in a violent punch-up with another, yet to be identified, passenger. At one stage, one of the girls appears to be standing over the other passenger and kicking her.
Once the train stopped at Berala station the two girls flee the train.
Local Australian police have alleged the incident started with an argument before escalating into violence.
Police confirmed they have spoken to two 15-year-old girls with one of them being issued a youth caution.
Sydney is the capital city of the state of New South Wales, and the most populous city in Australia. With an estimated population of over 5.2 million, the city is home to approximately 66% of the state’s population.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.