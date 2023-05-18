Schoolgirls involved in brutal train punch-up

By Max Greenhalgh • 18 May 2023 • 12:57

Schoolgirls involved in brutal train punch-upPhoto Credit:Benh LIEU SONG (Flickr), CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Two teenage schoolgirls were involved in a violent brawl on a Sydney train.

Two teenage schools were filmed brawling with another passenger on a commuter train in Sydney Australia.

The incident took place between Regents Park and Berala stations in the Australian city on May 16th in the late afternoon.

In the video the passenger is seen beating the two 15-year-old girls before falling to the floor. One of the teenage girls then appears to grab the passenger by the scruff of the neck before shoving her into the seat.

The video, filmed by another passenger, shows the two girls involved in a violent punch-up with another, yet to be identified, passenger. At one stage, one of the girls appears to be standing over the other passenger and kicking her.

Once the train stopped at Berala station the two girls flee the train.

Local Australian police have alleged the incident started with an argument before escalating into violence.

Police confirmed they have spoken to two 15-year-old girls with one of them being issued a youth caution.

