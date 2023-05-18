Shapella shaping the crypto world with unprecedented surge in Ethereum staking rewards; How will this impact New Meme Coin Dogetti?

By Guest Writer • 18 May 2023 • 13:30

Can Dogetti benefit from the Ethereum upgrades, or will Ethereum benefit from Dogetti’s successes?

The cryptocurrency industry has experienced volatility, with soaring highs in 2021, followed by the crash of FTX in 2022. However, despite these challenges, experts hold optimism for 2023. Will this year be a defining moment that shapes the future of cryptocurrencies?

In the year 2023, Ethereum (ETH) underwent a groundbreaking transformation with the introduction of Shapella. This transformative upgrade has completely revolutionised the dynamics of the cryptocurrency realm, serving as a significant precursor to the previously implemented Ethereum 2.0 update in 2022. In a recent report released by The Block, a groundbreaking development has emerged within the Ethereum network this week.

On the other hand, Dogetti (DETI) presents itself as a fresh meme coin inspired by Doge, offering the potential for substantial returns while minimizing risks. The coin’s presale is set to conclude on June 20, making an early investment in DETI before its official launch a prudent choice for those seeking potentially lucrative gains.

Ethereum’s game-changing upgrades: Revolutionising the Crypto Landscape in 2023!

In a recent report by The Block, a significant breakthrough has emerged within the Ethereum network that has skyrocketed staking rewards to an extraordinary annual yield of 8.6%, marking an unprecedented milestone since The Merge. This remarkable achievement is largely credited to a notable upswing in on-chain gas fees, propelled by the prevailing trend of meme coin trading.

As a result, Ethereum validators have experienced a substantial boost in their earnings, accumulating an impressive total income of $46 million in the first week of May. This remarkable figure reflects a significant 40% surge compared to the $33 million generated in the final week of April.

According to The Block, the surge in meme coin trading has been a crucial factor driving this growth. Ethereum’s average transaction fees have now reached levels unseen since May 2022. As a result, users are experiencing transaction costs surpassing $30 per swap.

According to The Block’s observations, Ethereum staking has become increasingly significant for institutional investors, particularly after the network transitioned to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism following The Merge. The recent Shapella upgrade has also amplified its allure by introducing validator withdrawals since Ethereum’s origin.

Dogetti, The ascendant canine token

Dogetti (DETI) is the latest meme digital currency leveraging the power of the Ethereum network and all its upgrades. As a meme coin, Dogetti sets itself apart by fostering a strong sense of community and prosperity for all. With its unique features and Ethereum foundation, Dogetti enjoys advantages such as interoperability with other platforms, high liquidity, and a secure ecosystem.

Dogetti transcends the realm of typical meme coins, positioning itself as a practical and versatile token poised to captivate seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Demonstrating a commitment to wealth-sharing, 2% of each transaction is allocated to token holders.

Additionally, Dogetti showcases social responsibility by allocating an additional 2% to a charity wallet, with community involvement facilitated through its decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). Safeguarding long-term stability, a percentage is regularly directed towards burn and liquidity wallets.

Moreover, Dogetti offers the community an opportunity to adopt delightful, one-of-a-kind NFTs from an exclusive collection. These NFTs, besides their inherent cuteness, hold significant value, as they can breed and multiply investments for their owners, presenting both endearing companions and potentially lucrative additions to any crypto portfolio.

With a vision to build a closely-knit community known as the ‘Dogetti Family,’ the project believes that cultivating friendship and shared goals among users will drive its success. Currently, in the presale stage, Dogetti has already raised over $1.4 million and will conclude on June 20.

The presale phase offers an excellent opportunity to acquire tokens at a discounted price before they become available to the general public. Notably, Dogetti presents an enticing offer for presale purchases, where utilizing the bonus code LAUNCHDETI grants users a bonus of 400% of DETI tokens. Don’t miss out on this limited-time opportunity to join Dogetti!

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido