By Max Greenhalgh • 18 May 2023 • 11:30

'The Chase' star opens up on health issues Credit: @MirrorTV, Twitter

‘The Chase’ star quizzer Paul Sinha has opened up about his health issues.

Professional quizzer and TV star of ITV show ‘The Chase’ Paul Sinha, has been discussing his on-going health problems.

In May 2019 Sinha was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Parkinson’s causes the brain to become damaged over many years. Symptoms can include involuntary shaking of particular parts of the body, slow movement and inflexible muscles.

Talking on ITV’s show, ‘Loose Men’ the quizzer said: “I have Parkinson’s. It is a tough call, and it will get tougher for me. For that reason, when I’m out and about, I try even harder to look my best. I want people to know that I am not vanishing, I’m still fighting as hard as ever.”

Sinha continued: “Traditionally, men have been discouraged to seek help, by believing that it’s a sign of weakness.

“But in all walks of life, a problem shared is a problem halved; or at the very least reduced. I hope that the message is getting through, but if it isn’t, I’d like to do my bit to help.”

Sinha has been a member of the team of professional quizzers on The Chase since 2011. He is also a stand-up comedian who has performed numerous times at the Edinburgh Festival.