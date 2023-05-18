By Max Greenhalgh • 18 May 2023 • 9:42

Top Gear presenter left in 'agony' after crash'. Image: Shutterstock.com/Featureflash Photo Agency

Top Gear presenter Freddie Flintoff was left in agony after a crash during BBC filming.

The BBC has been accused of failing to properly look after its stars during the filming of Top Gear following a crash involving Freddie Flintoff.

The former cricket star turned TV presenter was left in agony for 45 minutes after a serious crash according to a report in The Sun.

Reports suggest Flintoff was not wearing a helmet and the car had no airbag.

The presenter suffered injuries to his jaw and ribs in the crash.

The BBC commissioned a health and safety report into the incident.

A statement from the BBC reads: “BBC Studios has concluded its investigation into the accident which regrettably injured presenter Freddie Flintoff.

“We have sincerely apologised to Freddie and will continue to support him with his recovery.”

Rumours of Top Gear being cancelled have increased in recent months with Charlotte Moore, BBC chief content officer, revealing recently filming for series 34 was cancelled.

Bulldozers have also been spotted at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome, where Top Gear films, as work on a new housing development begins.

Flintoff is the latest presenter of Top Gear alongside Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris.

As a cricketer Flintoff was consistently rated by the ICC as being among the top international all-rounders in both ODI and Test cricket and won the Ashes with England in 2005.