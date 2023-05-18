By Julia Cameron • 18 May 2023 • 11:52

Underaged driver in bizarre kidnap on the Costa Del Sol. Credit: Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International license.Pierre-Selim Huard/

A 17-year-old German national was caught by police for underage driving but was kidnapped on his way to an ATM to withdraw money to pay for the car hire.

At around 5 am on Monday, May 15 a woman reported a Porsche driving dangerously on a road in Marbella.

The police stopped the driver and discovered that his driving licence and other documents in the vehicle were forged. They also realised that he was, at 17 years of age an under-aged driver in Spain.

He was subsequently arrested and taken to the police station where he explained he had come to Malaga to see a friend and that the forged documents were purchased on the dark web to enable him to hire the Porsche.

According to police he was released after investigations.

But when he walked out of the police station the three men from whom he had hired the Porsche were waiting for him and they wanted money that the young German owed for the car rental. He says he gave them his “genuine” Rolex watch worth 9,000 euros as security and told them he would go to an ATM to withdraw the cash.

The three men then bundled him into the car and took him to a cash machine where he withdrew 290 euros.

However, the young man felt nervous in the car and sent his friend in Marbella his location by telephone. The girl along with her mother went to the police station to report the kidnap.

The National Police then managed to establish a fence and stop the vehicle with the boy and the three men inside who were thought to be of Lithuanian origin.

The three men were arrested, and the boy was sent to a juvenile centre.