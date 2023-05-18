Weather: Heavy storms forecast for many parts of Spain this weekend Close
Weather: Heavy storms forecast for many parts of Spain this weekend

By Chris King • 18 May 2023 • 21:56

Image of the Meteored weather map for Spain. Credit: Twitter@MeteoredES

As reported today, Thursday, May 18, by Meteored, a DANA (Isolated Depression at High Levels) is expected to hit the southwest parts of Spain over the next few days.

This weather condition will bring heavy rain and storms according to the meteorologists. The unstable weather will probably continue throughout the weekend they added.

A cooler environment can be expected due to the presence of cold air which: “will maintain a lasting situation of atmospheric instability, which will persist for the rest of the week and the next”, stated the weather experts.

“From Thursday to Monday, the largest cumulatives are expected at points in the Bay of Biscay, the Balearic Islands and also in the southeast of the peninsula. In those areas they could register between 40-60 mm”, reported eltiempo.es.

As explained by Aemet spokesman José Antonio Parodi, a mass of cold air will cover a large part of the country from today. This, in turn, will produce a situation of: “great instability, which will result in showers that may be accompanied by storms and with the possibility of hail for the next few days”.

There is a risk of downpours in several provinces today since both Valencia and Alicante have rain warnings. There are also similar alerts in place for Mallorca, Menorca, Girona, Ibiza, and Formentera due to the danger of high waves.

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com

