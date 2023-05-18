Weather: Heavy storms forecast for many parts of Spain this weekend

By Chris King • 18 May 2023 • 21:56

Image of the Meteored weather map for Spain. Credit: Twitter@MeteoredES

As reported today, Thursday, May 18, by Meteored, a DANA (Isolated Depression at High Levels) is expected to hit the southwest parts of Spain over the next few days.

This weather condition will bring heavy rain and storms according to the meteorologists. The unstable weather will probably continue throughout the weekend they added.

A cooler environment can be expected due to the presence of cold air which: “will maintain a lasting situation of atmospheric instability, which will persist for the rest of the week and the next”, stated the weather experts.

“From Thursday to Monday, the largest cumulatives are expected at points in the Bay of Biscay, the Balearic Islands and also in the southeast of the peninsula. In those areas they could register between 40-60 mm”, reported eltiempo.es.

As explained by Aemet spokesman José Antonio Parodi, a mass of cold air will cover a large part of the country from today. This, in turn, will produce a situation of: “great instability, which will result in showers that may be accompanied by storms and with the possibility of hail for the next few days”.

There is a risk of downpours in several provinces today since both Valencia and Alicante have rain warnings. There are also similar alerts in place for Mallorca, Menorca, Girona, Ibiza, and Formentera due to the danger of high waves.

Rainfall will become general and more intense on Friday 19, specifically across the Cantabrian Sea. Heavy storms are also expected to affect Andalucia and the Region of Murcia in the southern part of Spain, along with Albacete, Alicante and Valencia. AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency has issued weather warnings in almost the entire Valencian Community due to rains that can leave more than 20 litres/m² in less than an hour, accompanied by stormy phenomena. Meteored also warned of intense stormy weather in the northern regions of the Balearic Islands and the northeast of Catalonia. It highlighted that a Tramontana (a strong northern wind) will be very prevalent in these areas. Looking ahead to the weekend, on Saturday 20, the experts say that parts of the Mediterranean coastline, plus Cantabria, will experience storms, although temperatures could rise slightly.