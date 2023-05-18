What are Shiba Inu, Baby Doge, and Big Eyes Coin prices this meme coin season?

By Guest Writer • 18 May 2023 • 14:00

In the midst of the meme coin season, investors eagerly ask, “What is Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) price?” or “How much does BabyDoge (BabyDoge) cost?” But Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is one promising token that sets itself apart from the crowd. This unique crypto project has caught the attention of many investors, and its recent move has left them pleasantly surprised. Despite being in Stage 13 of its presale, Big Eyes Coin has made an unexpected decision to revert its current price to that of Stage 3.

This sudden development raises an intriguing question for meme coin enthusiasts: what does this mean for those who love to invest in meme coins? Let’s delve into the implications and possibilities that lie ahead for Big Eyes Coin. Could it be one of the best meme coins in 2023?

Big Eyes Coin reverts price to stage 3 price

Big Eyes Coin has made a remarkable entrance into the meme coin scene, amassing an impressive $27 million during its presale phase. In a surprising move, the project’s team decided to revert the coin’s price from $0.00053 in Stage 13 back to $0.00017, which was its former price during Stage 3. It’s a rare occurrence to witness a presale offering a second chance like this. This presents a unique opportunity for new investors who missed out on the early stages.

However, interested individuals must act swiftly as the presale will come to a close on June 3rd, allowing only a few weeks for BIG fans to secure their investment. With big dreams in mind, Big Eyes Coin is set to launch on Uniswap on June 15th. The token will also have a future listing on another top-tier exchange. Holders have speculated that the team is choosing among OKX, KuCoin, or Binance.

Aside from generating wealth, the project plans to establish fun community activities as well as improve itself to become one of the best utility coins. For instance, Big Eyes Coin will introduce its own crypto casino, providing users with the opportunity to play play-to-earn (P2E) games and earn BIG rewards. With such a multifaceted utility, Big Eyes Coin could certainly be one of the best meme coins for new meme coin enthusiasts.

SHIB Trading Volume Soars; What Is Shiba Inu’s Price Prediction?

Over the past 24 hours at the time of writing, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has experienced a modest price increase, rising by 0.5% and currently trading at $0.00000891. In comparison, the broader crypto market witnessed a 1.5% overall increase. However, SHIB’s price has seen a 1.5% decline over a week.

Despite this short-term dip, the token has still managed to achieve a notable 9.5% increase since the start of the year. Moreover, SHIB’s trading volume has surged past the $100 million mark, indicating a surge in liquidity. This boost in trading activity holds the potential for gains as increased liquidity often provides favorable conditions. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) for SHIB has risen to 60, suggesting that buying momentum is driving the coin’s price upward.

Baby Doge takes centre stage: Now available on a major crypto exchange!

Exciting news for BabyDogeSwap users as the token has successfully secured a listing on Tarmex, a renowned crypto exchange. Trading pairs for Baby Doge on Tarmex will be available as BABYDOGE/USDT, further expanding the coin’s presence in the crypto market. The listing aside from BabyDogeSwap provides increased accessibility and visibility for Baby Doge, allowing more investors to participate in its ecosystem.

Additionally, there has been a recent uptick in the coin’s price, with a 5.7% gain over the past day, resulting in a trading price of $0.000000002217. This listing and price surge signify positive developments for Baby Doge and add to the growing enthusiasm surrounding the coin’s potential.

In the quest for the best meme coins, investors and traders have been asking questions, such as “What is Shiba Inu capable of?” or “Is BabyDoge the next Dogecoin killer?” Some crypto enthusiasts also look for meme tokens that have their own dedicated exchanges, such as BabyDoge with BabyDogeSwap. However, Big Eyes Coin is emerging as a strong contender in the meme coin arena and holds the potential for significant growth. Exciting times lie ahead for Big Eyes Coin, especially with its Stage 3 price being revived, so be sure to stay tuned for updates on its future token listings and explore the opportunities it may bring to meme coin enthusiasts and investors.

