12-year-old twins die after falling from sixth-floor window in Oviedo, Asturias

By Chris King • 19 May 2023 • 19:10

A pair of 12-year-old twins died this morning, Friday, May 19, after falling out of a sixth-floor window in the Asturian city of Oviedo.

According to the National Police, the tragic incident occurred at around 9:30am in a property located at No47, Calle 47 Facetos. They fell from the building into an interior courtyard.

The twins lived with their parents and their 10-year-old brother on the fourth floor of the same building in the La Eria district of the city. Of Russian origin, the family had been living there for some time and was reportedly integrated into the local community.

After ruling out the involvement of any third parties specialised forensic teams are investigating the causes of what has been described as ‘a tragic event’, as reported by 20minutos.

An emergency call was placed to the Oviedo Police 091 number informing them of the accident. Emergency services were immediately deployed to the location but they were unable to do anything to help the girls who reportedly died instantly.

Following the terrible accident, the parents received professional psychiatric care at their home. The young brother was at school at the time of the incident. Classmates of the deceased twins who attended La Ería school have also been offered psychological assistance.

Alfredo Canteli, the city’s mayor, visited the scene after the accident accompanied by the Oviedo City Councilor for Citizen Security, José Ramón Prado.

Two days of official mourning have been declared in Oviedo and all electoral campaigning has been suspended. Adrián Barbón, the President of the Principality of Asturias offered his condolences to the family. “We are shocked”, he said before acknowledging the need for a mental health plan.

In a tweet, he wrote: “Faced with so much pain, the PSOE of Oviedo and the candidate for Mayor Carlos F. Llaneza have suspended all campaign events in the council for today and tomorrow”.

Ante tanto dolor, el PSOE de Oviedo y el candidato a Alcalde Carlos F. Llaneza han suspendido todos los actos de campaña en el concejo para hoy y mañana. https://t.co/Hl6gaqLxce — 🌹 Adrián Barbón 💙💛 (@AdrianBarbon) May 19, 2023