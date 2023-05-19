A majestic affair: British Ambassador Hugh Elliott throws regal Coronation party in Madrid

By Betty Henderson • 19 May 2023 • 11:00

British Ambassador Hugh Elliott greets a guest at his Coronation party. Photo credit: British Embassy, Madrid (via Facebook)

THE British Ambassador to Spain, Hugh Elliott and his wife, María Antonia Martín, threw a lavish party to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III in Madrid on Wednesday, May 17.

More than one thousand guests attended the event, including politicians, business leaders, and cultural figures. The party, initially planned at the ambassador’s residence, had to be moved to the Crystal Gallery of the Cibeles Palace due to the overwhelming response.

The Madrid City Hall was adorned with British and Spanish flags, and even resembled London’s Regent Street in some areas. The venue was decorated with images of the coronation and provided a regal atmosphere with red decorations and thrones for guests to experience a taste of royalty.

During a speech, Ambassador Elliott praised the unity between Spain and Britain, highlighting the shared values and close relationship between the two nations. He also expressed support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s invasion and emphasised King Charles III’s commitment to environmental issues.

Ambassador Elliott later shared his personal impressions of the coronation, highlighting Prince George’s role as a pageboy, the beautiful music, and the festive atmosphere in London. He expressed confidence and excitement for the new king’s reign, both domestically and internationally.

The party was a joyous celebration of a new era, bringing together guests from various fields and nationalities to honour King Charles III and his ascension to the throne.